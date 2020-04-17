LeGrande Learning Center has been busy this week sending food, crafts, and positivity to residents at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation facility.
Kristie Senesombath, assistant director at LeGrande, said the child-care facility adopted the Brian Center in honor of National Week of the Young Child. She said the original plan was to take the children to the Brian Center to visit with residents, but this was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was really struck when I learned that the residents were no longer allowed to be in groups and were pretty much secluded to their rooms. At least those quarantined at home have different rooms to go to,” Senesombath said. “These poor residents are seeing the same four walls all day, every day.”
To lift their spirits, the child-care facility sent pizza, cookies and coffee, and crafts made by the children throughout this week.
“The kids have thoroughly enjoyed doing the projects and talking about the residents,” Senesombath said. “They think of them all as grandmas and grandpas.”
Senesombath believes it is important to take care of the elderly. “I believe it is important for children to learn that they can do something as simple as drawing a picture to make someone smile,” she said.
“I thought if we could brighten up their day and put a smile on their face for at least a week, then perhaps we have made a difference to at least one of them.”
