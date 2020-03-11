NEWTON — There is no substitute for experience.
Luckily for the Newton-Conover girls basketball team, the Red Devils have four seniors who have been at the forefront of their success.
Head coach Sylvia White calls Chyna Cornwell the “anchor,” and the 6-foot-3 center is certainly a force in the middle. The squad’s leading scorer (26.2 points per game), rebounder (16.7 rebounds per game) and shot blocker (1.6 blocks per game), she gets it done on both ends of the floor.
Then there are wings Jahlea Peters and Aaliah Walton, a duo White refers to as the “heart and soul.” Either is capable of scoring in double figures on any given night, but oftentimes defer to Cornwell and junior forward Grace Loftin, the team’s top two scorers.
Finally, there’s guard Mackenzie Johnson, who White says “is the greatest new addition you could ask for.” After not playing basketball during her first three years of high school, the standout softball player joined the team this season after repeated pleading from her fellow seniors. She doesn’t receive much playing time, but always seems to have a smile on her face no matter what.
All four played basketball together in middle school, and now all four will take the court together one last time in Saturday’s 2A state title game at the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Winners of 21 straight games, the third-seeded Red Devils enter the matchup with top-seeded Farmville Central at 29-2 overall.
“We will play as hard as we’ve ever played,” said Peters, who has played some of her best basketball of the season during the Red Devils’ playoff run. Three of her nine double-digit scoring efforts have come over the past five games, including a season-high 18 points in an 84-39 win over East Rutherford in the opening round. She has also made 14 of 16 (87.5%) free throws during the playoffs.
“We get to play our final game in Chapel Hill, which is a dream come true,” said Walton, who propelled Newton-Conover past East Burke in the fourth round of the playoffs. She forced overtime with a buzzer beater in regulation before taking over at point guard after freshman Cassidy Geddes fouled out midway through the extra period. The Red Devils ultimately exacted revenge on the Cavaliers, winning 58-55 over the team that ended their season in the third round in 2019.
“All I know is that when Saturday comes around, it’s all business,” said Cornwell, who has recorded a double-double in all 61 games since White returned for her third stint as the Red Devils’ coach prior to last season. The Rutgers University signee has six 20-point, 20-rebound games this year. However, she scored a season-low 12 points in Newton-Conover’s last loss, a 52-42 defeat at the hands of county rival Hickory in the finals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Dec. 30.
“That one hurt,” said Cornwell. “We didn’t play well at all in that game, and we were determined to make sure that didn’t happen again.”
When asked what that loss taught her, Walton quipped, “That we didn’t want to do it again.”
So, Newton-Conover hasn’t lost since. Although the Red Devils haven’t played their best every game, they have found a way to survive and advance, particularly over the past three contests. Following a 70-68 victory over sixth-seeded Shelby in the third round and the three-point win over second-seeded East Burke in Round 4, Newton-Conover defeated top-seeded Salisbury 65-53 in last Saturday’s 2A West Regional title game.
“We’re like a family,” said Johnson, who is certainly glad her classmates talked her into returning to the hardwood this season.
Everybody knows their role, and they play it to perfection. When called upon, bench players such as juniors Mia Powell and Nalece Duncan and sophomore Emma Fox are there to pick up the slack.
“You have players (like Cornwell) who are once-in-a-lifetime that are truly Division I players and some of them score 40 points a game and go to the second round of the playoffs,” said White. “But Chyna scores a double-double every game and we’re going to the state playoffs because of things around her. … You’ve got to have a team around her that knows not to be jealous as well. We all have a different role.”
On Saturday, Newton-Conover hopes to be in the role of the winning team once more.
“I don’t scream and yell at ‘em, I just ask them, ‘How did we do today?” said White, who was quick to point out that her team’s practices this season have often been harder than the games. “And they take care of that, they monitor that. And so as a result, that’s why we’re playing right now and only one other 2A team in the state is.”
That sounds like the kind of accountability championship teams are made of.
2A STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Matchup: No. 3 Newton-Conover (29-2) vs. No. 1 Farmville Central (25-3)
Date: Saturday, March 14
Time: 12:05 p.m.
Location: Dean E. Smith Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Live Stream: www.nfhsnetwork.com ($10.99 for monthly pass; $69.99 for yearly)
