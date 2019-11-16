2A WEST
NO. 7 NEWTON-CONOVER 28, NO. 10 THOMASVILLE 18
NEWTON – Newton-Conover got off to a quick start Friday night and made it stand up for a 10-point win over visiting Thomasville in the first round of the 2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs.
The Red Devils improved to 8-4, while Thomasville ended the year at 8-4.
The victory is also the first postseason win for Newton-Conover since 2012, when it defeated Ashe County, and the second since the Red Devils made back-to-back state title game appearances in 2008 and 2009.
Newton-Conover scored on the game’s third play, as quarterback Justice Craig rolled right and threw a quick pass to Brandon Johnson. The junior receiver sidestepped a tackler before he found clear running down the right sideline for 70 yards and the score. Addison Hayes’ kick made it 7-0.
The Bulldogs’ first drive fizzled quickly, but their punt pushed the Red Devils back inside the 1-yard line. Newton-Conover, which finished the game with 206 yards on the ground, chewed up 7:56 of the clock while taking 17 plays to go the length of the field. The Red Devils converted three third downs during the drive, which ended with Allen Wilfong bulling in from the 1 for the score.
Newton-Conover ran 22 of the game’s first 33 plays, but the Bulldogs got momentum when Travis Hunter stepped in front of a slant pattern and returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. The point-after kick was blocked, leaving the score at 14-6.
The Red Devils shook off the pick-six and regained the two-possession advantage after Wilfong again scored from the 1 to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive.
A short field after a fair catch interference penalty helped Thomasville’s offense get into motion. Jordan Williams’ 25-yard run started the 46-yard drive that ended with Landon Johnson’s scamper from the 4. A 2-point conversion failed and left Newton-Conover up 21-12.
The Newton-Conover lead never again fell below two possessions, but it wasn’t without a test for the defense. A last-minute drive set up a 31-yard field goal for Fredi Hernandez that was blocked as time expired.
Thomasville flipped the script in the second half and ran 27 of the first 34 plays after intermission. The Bulldogs’ first drive got to the Newton-Conover 29 before a sack on fourth down turned the ball over. A three-and-out sent Thomasville in motion down to the Red Devils’ 22 before Wilfong broke up a pass on fourth down to end it.
Again, Newton-Conover punted quickly and the Bulldogs drove to the Red Devils’ 11. However, back-to-back passes on third and fourth down fell incomplete. The Red Devils finally put distance between them and the Bulldogs when Wilfong and Allan Shade chewed up 89 yards on 16 rushes with Wilfong getting the score from the 1.
Thomasville got a last-gasp touchdown on a 46-yard pass from Landon Johnson to Williams to complete the scoring.
-Summary provided by Mark Parker, Hickory Daily Record
NO. 1 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE 37, NO. 16 BANDYS 14
2AA WEST
NO. 8 MAIDEN 56, NO. 9 NORTH SURRY 41
MAIDEN – Maiden was the more focused and disciplined team Friday night in the Blue Devils’ opening round 2AA playoff game versus North Surry. Maiden countered a 300-yard passing performance from the Greyhounds with four rushing touchdowns from Amarion Craig and moved on to Round 2 with a 15-point victory.
The Blue Devils moved to 9-3, while North Surry ended its season with a mark of 7-5.
North Surry got on the scoreboard first on a fourth-down, 18-yard touchdown pass from Chase Swartz to Tanner Woods. But the first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie thanks to a 10-yard Ethan Rhodes to Dylan Abernethy connection for the Blue Devils.
Although North Surry retook the lead on the first of two Nick Badgett touchdown catches in the second quarter, the Blue Devils scored three touchdowns in the period to lead 29-21 at the break. All three Blue Devils touchdowns came via the ground – two by Craig of 10 and 1 yards, sandwiched around a 5-yard dash by Rhodes.
North Surry made it a one-score game with a 1-yard run by Swartz to begin the second half, but Maiden scored the next two on a Craig 14-yard run and a 4-yard halfback pass from Abernathy to Carson Hansley.
The two squads each scored twice in the final period for the final of 56-41.
The game was slowed and marred by 26 penalties, including 18 against North Surry. The Greyhounds were penalized a total of 168 yards including five unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that resulted in two players being ejected in the third quarter. The first of those ejections was Swartz, the North Surry quarterback.
Swartz completed 20 of 34 passes for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. However, the Greyhounds were limited by a stout Maiden defense to just 44 rushing yards on 28 carries.
Craig led Maiden with 129 yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns. Abernethy of Maiden led all receivers with 103 receiving yards on four catches. Two of those catches went for touchdowns and he threw for another.
Defensively, Brennan James and Hansley each claimed an interception for Maiden.
-Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
NO. 3 HIBRITEN 45, NO. 14 WILKES CENTRAL
Wilkes Central: 00 12 00 14 – 26
Hibriten: 07 10 21 07 – 45
NO. 7 PISGAH 35, NO. 10 BUNKER HILL
Bunker Hill: 07 07 00 00 – 14
Pisgah: 06 06 16 07 – 35
3A WEST
NO. 14 A.C. REYNOLDS 55, NO. 3 HICKORY 6
ASHEVILLE – After starting the season 0-5, the Red Tornadoes won four of their final six games to reach the 3A state playoffs, but fell to the red-hot Rockets in the opening round on Friday night at R.L. Dalton Stadium.
A.C. Reynolds (10-2) scored on each of its first five possessions to build a 35-6 lead at the half. A 17-yard touchdown pass from Eli Carr to Jhari Patterson put the Rockets up 7-0 midway through the first quarter, while a 4-yard TD run from Markeese Jackson ran the score to 14-0.
After Hickory (4-8) notched its only score of the night on a 47-yard TD strike from Malakei Sumner to Gage Lackey with 9:32 remaining in the second quarter, A.C. Reynolds answered with a 66-yard TD pass from Carr to Patterson 18 seconds later. The Rockets added a 2-yard TD run from Don Mosely with 4:23 left and a 23-yard TD scamper from Patterson with 1:30 on the clock to account for their 29-point halftime advantage.
The Rockets scored three more TDs in the second half. After Marc Golden crossed the goal line from 2 yards out with 8:11 remaining in the third quarter, Caleb Madden registered a 5-yard TD run less than four minutes later before Milique James found the end zone from 11 yards out on the game’s final play.
A.C. Reynolds gained 25 first downs compared to 10 for Hickory. The Rockets committed no turnovers and finished with three takeaways on defense, recovering a pair of fumbles by the Red Tornadoes to go with an interception from Malakai Ray in the fourth quarter.
-Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
3AA WEST
NO. 8 PARKLAND 38, NO. 9 ALEXANDER CENTRAL 34
Alexander Central: 21 07 00 06 – 34
Parkland: 06 18 06 08 – 38
4A WEST
NO. 5 GLENN 42, NO. 12 SOUTH CALDWELL 0
