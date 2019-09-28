MAIDEN 30, BANDYS 23
MAIDEN – The Blue Devils got off to a hot start and were able to hold on despite being held scoreless in the second half, defeating their county rivals for the fourth time in the past five years on Friday night at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.
After Maiden’s Isaiah Thomas returned the opening kickoff 31 yards, the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conference) marched 46 yards in six plays and scored on a 28-yard touchdown run from Amarion Craig just over three minutes in before also adding the 2-point conversion. Following a quick three-and-out by Bandys, Maiden struck again on a 33-yard TD pass from Ethan Rhodes to Dylan Abernethy to build a 16-0 lead at the 4:42 mark of the opening quarter.
The Trojans (3-2, 0-1) cut the deficit in half on the first play of the second quarter, capping a three-play, 57-yard drive with a 7-yard scoring scamper from Hunter Jones before converting the 2-point try.
Maiden answered with a 55-yard TD strike from Rhodes to Abernethy with 7:29 remaining in the opening half. Adrian Campos tacked on his first extra point of the night for a 23-8 Blue Devil advantage.
Bandys countered with a 43-yard TD run from Quenten Maddox later in the third period, with the ensuing 2-point conversion bringing the visitors to within seven at 23-16.
The Blue Devils scored again as Rhodes and Abernethy hooked up for their third TD of the first half – this time on a 10-yard strike – with 12.6 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Campos again added the extra point to increase Maiden’s advantage to 30-16 at the half.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Bandys recorded the only TD of the second half on a 1-yard run from Isaiah Gilchrist with 3:24 left in the final period. Jesse Pope’s extra point was also true to account for the 30-23 final.
-Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
NEWTON-CONOVER 34, LINCOLNTON 12
NEWTON – Newton-Conover went to the big play to run away from Lincolnton on the opening night of play in the South Fork 2A Conference Friday night at Gurley Stadium.
The Red Devils (3-2, 1-0 South Fork 2A) had three scoring plays of 40 yards or more, including the game’s first touchdown, a Justice Craig 48-yard pass to Brandon Johnson on the game’s first drive.
Craig went to the air again in the second quarter and found Zane Redmond for an 18-yard scoring pass after the Newton-Conover defense recovered a backwards pass.
The Red Devils’ Allen Wilfong finished the first-half scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Redmond took the second-half kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown to make the score 27-0 in favor of the Red Devils.
Amontre Finger got the visitors from Lincolnton (2-3, 0-1) on the scoreboard with a 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Still in the third quarter, Johnson put the final Newton-Conover points on the board with a 50-yard catch-and-run for Craig’s third touchdown pass of the game.
The only points of the fourth quarter belonged to Tiaje Ross of Lincolnton, who crossed the goal line on an 8-yard run.
The Newton-Conover defense limited the Wolves to just 201 total yards.
Wilfong led the Newton-Conover ground game with 92 yards on 12 carries and Craig was 11-of-18 passing for 189 yards.
-Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
FRED T. FOARD 26, PATTON 14
Foard: 00 07 12 07 – 26
Patton: 06 00 08 00 – 14
HICKORY 20, MCDOWELL 14
Hickory: 03 07 10 00 – 20
McDowell: 00 07 00 07 – 14
HIBRITEN 28, BUNKER HILL 6
Hibriten: 10 03 15 00 – 28
Bunker Hill: 00 00 06 00 – 06
FREEDOM 48, ST. STEPHENS 12
St. Stephens: 06 06 00 00 – 12
Freedom: 08 16 08 16 – 48
EAST BURKE 35, WEST CALDWELL 12
East Burke: 14 07 07 07 – 35
West Caldwell: 00 06 06 00 – 12
WATAUGA 56, SOUTH CALDWELL 12
South Caldwell: 06 06 00 00 – 12
Watauga: 14 28 07 07 – 56
