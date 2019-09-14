MAIDEN 41, ST. STEPHENS 14
MAIDEN — Maiden filled the air with footballs Friday night and the scoreboard with points in a 27-point nonconference win over St. Stephens.
The Blue Devils are now 3-1, while the Indians slip to 1-2 on the season.
Maiden took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards for the game’s first score, a 15-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes to Dylan Abernathy. It was the first of five touchdown passes for Rhodes and the first of three touchdowns for Abernathy, who caught nine passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Abernathy also scored on an 80-yard punt return in the second quarter to make the score 34-0.
Rhodes threw for scores of 15 and 43 yards to Abernathy and 40, 27 and 40 yards again to Brennan James. He finished the game completing 16 of 24 passes without an interception.
St. Stephens got on the scoreboard in the final minute of the first half on a Connor Williams to Zach Lee 17-yard pass. Williams added the other Indians touchdown in the third quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.
Williams was 18 of 27 throwing the ball with one interception, while Lee was the leading receiver for St. Stephens with 12 catches for 112 yards.
St. Stephens’ Zak McLauchlin was the game’s leading rusher with 63 yards on 10 carries. Amarion Craig led Maiden in rushing with 50 yards on 13 carries.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
BUNKER HILL 12, BANDYS 9
Bunker Hill: 06 06 00 00 — 12
Bandys: 00 07 02 00 — 09
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 48, SOUTH IREDELL 7
South Iredell: 00 00 07 00 — 07
Alexander Central: 14 21 07 06 — 48
HENDERSONVILLE 38, NEWTON-CONOVER 31
Newton-Conover: 07 07 10 07 — 31
Hendersonville: 14 03 14 07 — 38
WEST LINCOLN 41, FRED T. FOARD 0
West Lincoln: 07 14 07 13 — 41
Foard: 00 00 00 00 — 00
HUNTER HUSS 33, HICKORY 7
HIBRITEN leads 14-0 over SOUTH CALDWELL at halftime (game postponed to Monday)
ASHE COUNTY leads 12-0 over WEST CALDWELL in 2nd quarter (game postponed to Monday)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.