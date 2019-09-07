BANDYS 34, SOUTH CALDWELL 24
HUDSON — The Trojans and Spartans both entered Friday night’s contest having won their first two games, but visiting Bandys emerged victorious to move to 3-0 for the second straight season.
After South Caldwell (2-1) went three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, Bandys embarked on a lengthy touchdown drive that ended when Jackson Spicer scored on fourth-and-goal from the Spartans’ 1-yard line with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter. Moments later, the teams exchanged interceptions on back-to-back plays before the Spartans moved the ball 57 yards in six plays, scoring on a 5-yard TD run from Avery Raynor before adding the successful 2-point conversion for an 8-7 advantage with just under two minutes left in the period.
Bandys answered with another TD drive of its own, the big play coming on a 48-yard run from Chris Culliver. With 35.2 seconds remaining in the opening period, Christian Sigmon scored from 12 yards out to give the Trojans their second lead of the night at 13-8.
Following a scoreless second quarter, Bandys scored the first two TDs of the second half on a 13-yard TD scamper from Malik Kennedy at the 8:17 mark of the third quarter and a 2-yard TD run from Quenten Maddox just over two minutes later. The Spartans’ Spencer Piercy answered with a 26-yard TD run at the 1:59 mark to cut the deficit to 28-14.
Both teams scored in the fourth quarter as well, the Trojans on a 13-yard TD run from Josh Williams and South Caldwell on a safety and a 10-yard TD run from Piercy in the game’s final minute.
- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
NEWTON-CONOVER 31, HICKORY 6
HICKORY — Thwarted by their own mistakes in the first half, the Red Devils seized momentum early in the second half and rolled to a 25-point win over host Hickory Friday night at Frank Barger Stadium.
Newton-Conover (2-0) dominated the first half on both sides of the ball, but held only a 3-0 lead at the break. The Red Devils outgained Hickory 180 to 79 and ran 15 more plays than the Red Tornadoes (0-3), who did not pick up a first down until 5:30 left in the second quarter. Driving deep into Hickory territory, twice Newton-Conover had touchdowns nullified on penalties and turned the ball over on downs.
But the Red Devils put that aside on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when Justice Craig hit Zane Redmond with a quick pass for a 49-yard touchdown.
Allan Wilfong, who led Newton-Conover with 173 yards on the ground on 27 carries, used a 35-yard run to set up his score from the Hickory 4-yard line. Allan Shade added scoring runs of 15 and 8 yards to round out the Red Devils’ scoring.
Hickory, using its fourth-string quarterback due to injuries, finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when Gage Lackey hit Malakei Sumner for a 21-yard score. Meanwhile, Cody Young was the workhorse for the Red Tornadoes’ offense as he racked up 195 yards on 22 carries.
In avenging a loss from a year ago, the win was the ninth in 12 years for the Red Devils. Hickory still leads the series dating back to 1923 at 47-27-2.
- Summary provided by Mark Parker, Hickory Daily Record
MAIDEN 40, BUNKER HILL 13
Maiden: 07 12 14 07 — 40
Bunker Hill: 07 00 06 00 — 13
DRAUGHN 55, FRED T. FOARD 52
Draughn: 07 21 21 06 — 55
Foard: 17 28 00 07 — 52
HIBRITEN 36, ASHE COUNTY 18
Hibriten: 00 12 00 24 — 36
Ashe County: 00 18 00 00 — 18
STATESVILLE 49, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 35
Statesville: 14 07 14 14 — 49
Alexander Central: 13 14 08 00 — 35
NORTH LINCOLN 51, WEST CALDWELL 7
North Lincoln: 21 30 00 00 — 51
West Caldwell: 00 00 07 00 — 07
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.