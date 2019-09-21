ST. STEPHENS 26, FRED T. FOARD 21
HICKORY – St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard put their running games to the test Friday night in a nonconference game. The Indians outgained the Tigers 284 to 230 on the ground and 26-21 on the scoreboard.
St. Stephens is now 2-2 and will travel to Freedom next week for its league opener. Foard is 0-5 and will play at Patton.
The Indians took the opening kickoff and scored on an 18-yard pass from Connor Williams to Zach Lee. After that, St. Stephens turned it over to running backs Zak McLauchlin and Matthew Hancock.
McLauchlin had 188 yards on 24 carries with touchdown runs of 9 and 41 yards. Hancock ground out 116 yards on 18 carries. Williams had the Indians’ other touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.
Foard’s Corey Siemer ran for 178 yards on 32 carries. He also had two touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards. Brandon Alderman had the other Foard touchdown on a 9-yard run.
Williams was 8 of 12 passing for St. Stephens for 110 yards and one touchdown.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
RONALD REAGAN 46, HICKORY 21
HICKORY – Daniel Moyer Jr. scored four first-half touchdowns, including one of three touchdown passes thrown by Gabriel Hollingsworth to lead Ronald Reagan High to a 46-21 win over host Hickory on homecoming night.
The Raiders (4-0) scored twice during their first three offensive plays to and never trailed in the game.
Moyer scored on the second snap on a 65-yard sprint up the middle. After a fumble by Hickory, Gabriel Hollingsworth hit Tazhae Woods on a slant for 62 yards to give Reagan a 12-0 lead with 8:27 left in the opening quarter.
The Red Tornadoes (5-0) punched back and got within 12-7 after Cody Young’s 19-yard run and Izzi Woods’ extra-point kick, and had a chance to take the lead after recovering at their 24-yard line. But the ensuing drive stalled and a fumble on the subsequent punt set the Raiders up on the Red Tornadoes’ 32.
Moyer again scored, this time from the 9, but a blocked kick on the extra point kept the Raiders’ lead at 18-7. Hickory got within four after Woods slipped in from the 1. But Moyer ran in from the 26 and later caught an inside screen for an 18-yard touchdown pass and the Raiders led 32-14.
Hollingsworth added a 23-yard scoring strike to Bryson Canty before Reagan wrapped up its scoring when offensive lineman Jovan Turner recovered a fumble in the end zone as time expired in the third quarter.
Young added a score in the fourth to account for the Red Tornadoes’ final points.
The game was chippy at times as the teams combined for 15 personal fouls out of 31 accepted penalties that racked up 294 yards.
Hickory opens Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play next Friday at McDowell. The Raiders host a nonconference game against Winston-Salem Parkland.
- Summary provided by Mark Parker, Hickory Daily Record
BURNS 49, NEWTON-CONOVER 12
NEWTON – After falling behind 22-0 at halftime, the Red Devils turned a pair of Bulldog turnovers into touchdowns early in the third quarter. However, the final four scores Friday night went to Burns in a 27-point victory over Newton-Conover at Gurley Stadium.
Burns improved to 3-1 ahead of its Southwestern 2A Conference opener against South Point next week, while Newton-Conover fell to 2-2 as it prepares for its South Fork 2A Conference opener against Lincolnton. The Bulldogs and Red Devils will both be at home next Friday.
The Bulldogs scored on each of their first two possessions, getting a 1-yard TD run from Carlton Hopper Jr. at the 5:03 mark of the first quarter and a 5-yard scoring scamper from Nick Jackson with 1:17 left in the opening period. After adding a safety midway through the second quarter, Burns capped the first-half scoring with a 19-yard TD run from Kujuan Pryor.
Newton-Conover capitalized on two Burns turnovers in the third quarter. Justice Craig found Zane Redmond for a 13-yard TD pass following an interception by Christian Burgins, while Allen Wilfong scored from 7 yards out just two plays after Allan Shade recovered a Bulldog fumble.
From there, it was all Burns. Pryor got the visitors back on the board with a 60-yard TD run with 7:00 remaining in the third period before Cam’ron Sweezy scored from 3 yards out 34 seconds later. The Bulldogs also scored on a 58-yard TD run from Pryor later in the third and a 9-yard TD run from Sweezy at the 5:48 mark of the fourth.
- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 55, OLYMPIC 28
Olympic: 06 09 06 07 – 28
Alexander Central: 21 00 14 20 – 55
SOUTH CALDWELL 44, R-S CENTRAL 43
South Caldwell: 00 22 00 22 – 44
R-S Central: 07 00 13 23 – 43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.