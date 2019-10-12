NEWTON-CONOVER 37, WEST LINCOLN 34
NEWTON — The Red Devils found themselves down two touchdowns before recovering a West Lincoln fumble and turning it into points late in the first half. After scoring again to begin the second half, Newton-Conover led the rest of the way in a thrilling game on homecoming Friday night at Gurley Stadium.
The Rebels (5-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A Conference) moved the ball 74 yards in 15 plays on the game’s opening possession, scoring on a 6-yard TD run from Canon Bridges just over seven minutes in.
Newton-Conover (5-2, 3-0) answered with a scoring drive of its own, covering 82 yards in 11 plays before crossing the goal line on a 1-yard TD run from Allen Wilfong.
West Lincoln’s Mason Huitt broke away for a 74-yard TD scamper on the next offensive play to begin the second quarter, but the Red Devils tied things at 14-all when Justice Craig found Keagen Covington for a 10-yard TD pass at the 8:42 mark.
Following TD runs of 18 and 54 yards from West Lincoln’s Bridges, Newton-Conover’s Christian Burgins recovered a fumble by the Rebels at the West Lincoln 11-yard line. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Craig scored from 4 yards out to cut the deficit to 26-21 at the half.
The Red Devils grabbed the lead on the first drive of the third quarter, with Allan Shade scoring from 2 yards out to put the hosts ahead 28-26. After forcing the Rebels to punt, they added to their advantage thanks to a 6-yard TD run from Wilfong that made it 34-26 late in the period.
Newton-Conover tacked on a 33-yard field goal from Addison Hayes with 4:47 remaining in the final quarter, while West Lincoln scored on a 1-yard TD run from Huitt at the 3:03 mark before recovering an onside kick. They proceeded to move the ball into the red zone, but the Red Devils’ Xavier Avery sacked Huitt on fourth-and-14 to give the ball back to Newton-Conover, which took a knee to bleed out the rest of the clock.
- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
MAIDEN 56, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 0
MAIDEN — The Maiden faithful had plenty to celebrate for their homecoming on Friday as the Blue Devils thoroughly dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage in a shutout win over Lake Norman Charter.
Maiden is now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Knights slipped to 1-6 and are still looking for their first conference win after three games.
Blue Devils quarterback threw Ethan Rhodes threw for 231 yards and had five passing touchdowns in a 7-of-11 performance. Dylan Abernathy had touchdown catches of 14 and 94 yards and a touchdown run of 8 yards. Brennan James, Carson Hensley and Christopher Morgan all had touchdown receptions.
Morgan also had an interception he returned 38 yards for a touchdown.
Amarion Craig rushed for 156 yards on 12 carries — all in the first half — and had one scoring run of 35 yards. Isaiah Thomas also went over the century mark rushing the ball with 104 yards on just six carries.
Defensively, the Blue Devils held Lake Norman Charter to negative-2 yards rushing thanks in large part to nine sacks, unofficially. Maiden picked off two Knights passes and gave up just 90 aerial yards.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
BUNKER HILL 28, DRAUGHN 27
Draughn: 06 13 08 00 – 27
Bunker Hill: 13 08 00 07 – 28
ST. STEPHENS 35, NORTH IREDELL 14
St. Stephens: 28 00 00 07 – 35
North Iredell: 07 00 00 07 – 14
BANDYS 35, LINCOLNTON 0
Bandys: 00 07 06 22 – 35
Lincolnton: 00 00 00 00 – 00
HIBRITEN 60, FRED T. FOARD 7
Foard: 00 00 00 07 – 07
Hibriten: 17 07 14 22 – 60
WEST IREDELL 30, WEST CALDWELL 19
West Caldwell: 00 07 06 06 – 19
West Iredell: 07 00 13 10 – 30
SOUTH CALDWELL 50, MCDOWELL 10
South Caldwell: 16 20 00 14 – 50
McDowell: 00 03 07 00 – 10
FREEDOM 46, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 42
Alexander Central: 14 14 07 07 – 42
Freedom: 07 12 06 21 – 46
WATAUGA 56, HICKORY 28
Hickory: 07 14 00 07 – 28
Watauga: 07 14 21 14 – 56
