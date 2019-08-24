Football

MAIDEN 48, FRED T. FOARD 24

 

NEWTON — The visiting Blue Devils (1-0) scored on each of their first six possessions Friday night, building as much as a 41-point lead over the Tigers (0-1) en route to a 24-point victory.

 

Maiden sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more in his first varsity start. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils' defense recorded two takeaways including an interception that Carter Hansley returned for a score midway through the third quarter.

 

Foard managed touchdowns on its final three drives, as Corey Siemer, Case Parker and Tyler Kirby all found pay dirt.

 

- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record

 

BANDYS 36, ST. STEPHENS 15

 

HICKORY — The Trojans (1-0) ran the ball 57 times for 461 yards Friday night while limiting the Indians (0-1) to 254 total yards, 198 of those on the ground.

 

Three Bandys players rushed for five combined touchdowns with Jackson Spicer and Joshua Williams both crossing the goal line twice. Spicer, a junior and Bandys' new quarterback, had never before taken a varsity snap under center before Friday’s victory.

 

St. Stephens' Zac McLauchlin scored from 6 yards out just before halftime and added the successful 2-point conversion run to give the hosts a short-lived 8-7 lead, but the game was mostly dominated by the Trojans from that point on. The Indians' Connor Williams found Zane McPherson for a 6-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter to account for their only other score.

 

- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Record Sports Correspondent

 

NEWTON-CONOVER 44, BUNKER HILL 14

 

Bunker Hill:            00 07 00 07 — 14

Newton-Conover: 21 13 03 07 — 44

 

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 28, HIBRITEN 19

 

Alexander Central: 00 07 07 14 — 28

Hibriten:                  07 06 06 00 — 19

 

SOUTH CALDWELL 60, WEST CALDWELL 7

 

STATESVILLE AT HICKORY

 

Postponed to Monday at 7 p.m. Will be broadcast on WHKY (1290 AM/102.3 FM).

