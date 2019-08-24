MAIDEN 48, FRED T. FOARD 24
NEWTON — The visiting Blue Devils (1-0) scored on each of their first six possessions Friday night, building as much as a 41-point lead over the Tigers (0-1) en route to a 24-point victory.
Maiden sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more in his first varsity start. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils' defense recorded two takeaways including an interception that Carter Hansley returned for a score midway through the third quarter.
Foard managed touchdowns on its final three drives, as Corey Siemer, Case Parker and Tyler Kirby all found pay dirt.
- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
BANDYS 36, ST. STEPHENS 15
HICKORY — The Trojans (1-0) ran the ball 57 times for 461 yards Friday night while limiting the Indians (0-1) to 254 total yards, 198 of those on the ground.
Three Bandys players rushed for five combined touchdowns with Jackson Spicer and Joshua Williams both crossing the goal line twice. Spicer, a junior and Bandys' new quarterback, had never before taken a varsity snap under center before Friday’s victory.
St. Stephens' Zac McLauchlin scored from 6 yards out just before halftime and added the successful 2-point conversion run to give the hosts a short-lived 8-7 lead, but the game was mostly dominated by the Trojans from that point on. The Indians' Connor Williams found Zane McPherson for a 6-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter to account for their only other score.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Record Sports Correspondent
NEWTON-CONOVER 44, BUNKER HILL 14
Bunker Hill: 00 07 00 07 — 14
Newton-Conover: 21 13 03 07 — 44
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 28, HIBRITEN 19
Alexander Central: 00 07 07 14 — 28
Hibriten: 07 06 06 00 — 19
SOUTH CALDWELL 60, WEST CALDWELL 7
STATESVILLE AT HICKORY
Postponed to Monday at 7 p.m. Will be broadcast on WHKY (1290 AM/102.3 FM).