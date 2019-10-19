WEST CALDWELL 14, FRED T. FOARD 13
LENOIR – West Caldwell put a game in the win column for the first time since Oct. 20, 2017, with a come-from-behind win over Fred T. Foard that was in doubt until the final two minutes.
The Warriors are now 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Foard slipped to 1-8 and 1-4.
Following a scoreless first quarter in which the Tigers came up empty on two drives into West Caldwell territory, Foard got into the end zone on a 33-yard Case Parker run through the middle of the Warriors’ defense. Daniel Lackey followed with the extra point and that 7-0 score held up through halftime.
Foard took the second-half kickoff and drove 80 yards in just four plays. The Tigers cashed in with a 33-yard pass from Will Frye to Marcus Cilino. However, the point after attempt was blocked to limit the Tigers’ lead to 13-0.
The Warriors responded with their own 58-yard scoring drive. Cameron Beaver covered the final 16 yards on a middle trap and Freddy Guardiola added the point after to cut Foard’s lead to 13-7 with over half of the third quarter to play.
Foard appeared ready to seal up the win, but was stuffed on two plays at the West Caldwell 6-yard line needing just a yard for a first down.
Taking over at its own 7 with 9:38 to go, West Caldwell then drove the length of the field and quarterback Mark Lopez tied the score on a quarterback sneak from the 1. Guardiola added the point after to take the lead with 4:23 remaining and the Warriors’ defense held on for the win.
Foard’s Parker led all rushers with 83 yards on 12 carries. Frye completed 13 of 19 passes for 182 yards.
Beaver was the top rusher for West Caldwell with 73 yards on 12 carries. Lopez completed 1 of 3 passes for 34 yards.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 63, MCDOWELL 0
TAYLORSVILLE – The Cougars rebounded in a big way after back-to-back losses to Watauga and Freedom, scoring nine touchdowns in a game that featured a running clock throughout the entire second half on Friday night.
The victory pushed Alexander Central’s overall record to 5-3 overall and its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 1-2. Meanwhile, McDowell fell to 1-7 and 0-4 after suffering its sixth consecutive loss.
The Cougars scored 21 points in the opening quarter on a 30-yard TD pass from Lance Justice to Steven Montgomery, a 27-yard TD run from Montgomery and a 20-yard TD pass from Justice to AJ Miller. They added 21 more points in the second period on a 31-yard TD pass from Justice to Kobe Burns-Ceasar, a 3-yard TD run from Montgomery and a 13-yard TD pass from Justice to Colston Yount.
Scoring slowed considerably with a running clock in the second half, but Alexander Central still managed to notch three more TDs. Following a 51-yard TD scamper from Montgomery with 11:01 remaining in the third quarter, Daniel Morgan scored from 62 yards out at the 4:21 mark before Dayente Calhoun registered a 27-yard TD run with 9:22 left in the final period.
Alexander Central’s Montgomery (6 carries for 106 yards and 3 TDs) and Morgan (4 carries for 102 yards and 1 TD) each crossed the century mark, while all four of Justice’s pass attempts were completed for TDs that totaled 94 yards.
On the other side, the Titans were held to just 89 yards of offense on 44 plays. They finished with negative-21 yards on the ground to go with 110 yards through the air as quarterback Riley Moore completed 8 of 11 passes.
- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
WATAUGA 67, ST. STEPHENS 14
HICKORY – Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle had a big night on the road to lead the Pioneers to a 53-point win over St. Stephens in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game Friday night.
With the win, the Pioneers (8-1 overall) ran their conference record to 4-0 and remained a game ahead of Freedom, which defeated South Caldwell. Watauga also extended its conference winning streak to 14 in a row dating back to a loss at St. Stephens two seasons ago, which cost the Pioneers a share of the conference title.
The Indians (4-4, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) saw their two-game win streak come to an end in their first loss at home since the season opener against Bandys.
Watauga’s senior signal caller accounted for seven touchdowns – four on the ground, three in the air – and was responsible for 456 of the 636 yards of total offense the Pioneers amassed running the option.
Jaiden Bond ran the first play from scrimmage for a 68-yard score before Watauga got the ball back again and hit another quick score when Castle’s pass deflected off a defender and into the hands of Sebastian Best for a 53-yard scoring play.
The Indians had two sustained drives that chewed up yardage and clock. A 15-play, 64-yard drive that ate nearly seven minutes ended with Zak McLauchlin’s 4-yard run.
Castle added touchdown runs of 44 and 10 yards to make it 26-7, but another 15-play drive that lasted 5:26 ended with a sneak by Connor Williams to get the Indians within two possessions with 48 seconds left in the half and the chance to cut the lead with the opening possession coming in the second half. However, that was enough time for Watauga to drive 71 yards in five plays, the last coming on Castle’s 10-yard run with four seconds left.
The Indians turned the ball over on downs to start the second half and the Pioneers quickly put the game away. Castle added a 61-yard TD, then threw a 70-yarder to Bond, who added a 43-yard TD run. Watauga’s Adrion Cassidy returned a fumble 26 yards for a score to set up the running clock with 5:26 left in the third quarter, as the Pioneers led 61-14.
Castle closed out the night in the fourth quarter with a 73-yard TD pass to Best.
- Summary provided by Mark Parker, Hickory Daily Record
BUNKER HILL 37, EAST BURKE 14
Bunker Hill: 10 07 13 07 – 37
East Burke: 07 07 00 00 – 14
NEWTON-CONOVER 50, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 7
Newton-Conover: 22 21 07 00 – 50
Lake Norman Charter: 00 00 00 07 – 07
HIBRITEN 56, DRAUGHN 0
Hibriten: 29 13 14 00 – 56
Draughn: 00 00 00 00 – 00
NORTH LINCOLN 42, MAIDEN 0
North Lincoln: 15 20 07 00 – 42
Maiden: 00 00 00 00 – 00
FREEDOM 52, SOUTH CALDWELL 34
Freedom: 12 12 14 14 – 52
South Caldwell: 08 14 06 06 – 34
EAST LINCOLN 23, BANDYS 0
Bandys: 00 00 00 00 – 00
East Lincoln: 03 07 00 13 – 23
