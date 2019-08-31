ST. STEPHENS 21, BUNKER HILL 13
CLAREMONT — Big plays were the name of the game on Friday night, as all five touchdowns covered 35 or more yards. In the end, the Indians (1-1) made one more big play than the host Bears (0-2) to capture an eight-point victory.
A brisk first quarter that didn’t feature much action until late quickly turned into a shootout, with St. Stephens’ Connor Williams finding Zach Lee for a 52-yard TD pass at the 1:22 mark of the opening period. Bunker Hill’s Jay Abrams answered with a 61-yard score on a reverse 15 seconds into the second quarter to bring the Bears within a point, but the extra point was wide left, allowing the visitors to maintain a 7-6 advantage.
Three plays later, St. Stephens’ Williams and Lee hooked up again for a 61-yard TD of their own. The score remained 14-6 at halftime, but it didn’t take long for the Indians to get on the board in the third quarter as Zak McLauchlin crossed the goal line from 43 yards out to extend the advantage to 21-6 just over two minutes in.
Bunker Hill wouldn’t go away, making it a one-score game again on a 35-yard TD pass from Carson Elder to Chadz Stevenson with 5.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Bears drove into Indians’ territory again on their next series but were forced to punt, and they moved the ball to midfield before running out of time on the game’s final drive.
- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
BANDYS 27, FRED T. FOARD 7
CATAWBA — Bandys’ second win in two tries this season was very similar to the first. The Trojans (2-0) turned to a relentless running game and stout defense on Friday to deliver a 27-7 win over Foard (0-2).
The Tigers got on the board first on a Corey Siemer 1-yard run in the first quarter, but Bandys claimed the next four touchdowns as its defense stiffened.
Parker DeHart tied the score before the half with a 16-yard run to make it 7-all. The Trojans took the lead in the third quarter on a Hunter Jones 4-yard run. Then in the fourth quarter, Bandys’ Christian Sigmon got into the end zone on a 15-yard scamper and Blake Reynolds hauled in a 25-yard pass from Jones for the only Bandys reception of the night and the game’s final touchdown.
Foard’s Siemer led all rushers with 92 yards on 19 carries, while Jackson Spicer led Bandys with 64 yards on 12 carries and was one of 11 Trojans who rushed the ball. Bandys totaled 301 yards rushing.
The Trojans’ defense limited Foard to 208 total yards, 180 on the ground.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
HIBRITEN 42, HICKORY 12
HICKORY — The Panthers scored on six straight possessions and routed Hickory High in a nonconference game Friday night.
After suffering their first regular season loss since 2015 in a game last weekend against Alexander Central, the visiting Panthers (1-1) rebounded against the outmanned Red Tornadoes (0-2), especially in the first half.
The teams traded punts on their first possessions before Panthers quarterback Darren Perry took control. The junior signal caller ran for three scores and threw for another to help Hibriten build a 35-0 lead at the half.
Hibriten outgained the Red Tornadoes 306-26 in total offense in the first half and had 14 first downs to just two for Hickory. Eleven different players carried the ball in the game for the Panthers and they combined to rack up 319 yards in 47 carries. Defensively, the Panthers also held Hickory in check with four sacks in the first half.
Cody Young sliced his way through the Panthers in the second half as he was the bright spot for the Red Tornadoes over the final two quarters. The senior scored both touchdowns for Hickory after intermission and wound up with 95 yards on 24 carries.
-Summary provided by Mark Parker, Hickory Daily Record
SOUTH CALDWELL 14, MAIDEN 13
South Caldwell: 00 08 00 06 — 14
Maiden: 07 00 00 06 — 13
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 28, WILKES CENTRAL 12
Alexander Central: 00 14 07 07 — 28
Wilkes Central: 00 06 06 00 — 12
NORTH WILKES 52, WEST CALDWELL 14
THOMAS JEFFERSON CLASSICAL ACADEMY 48, HICKORY HAWKS 0
