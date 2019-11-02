MAIDEN 29, NEWTON-CONOVER 28 (2 OT)
MAIDEN – Maiden went for it all and got it on Friday night with a 2-point conversion in the second of two overtimes to defeat Newton-Conover by a single point at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.
The Blue Devils got three rushing touchdowns from Amarion Craig, including a 6-yarder in the first overtime and a 2-yarder in the second. It was Craig again on the game-deciding 2-point conversion.
Craig finished the night with a team-high 79 yards on 21 carries. His other touchdown was the first score of the game from 3 yards out in the first quarter.
Maiden quarterback Ethan Rhodes completed 11 of 25 passes for 101 yards without an interception, Rhodes tied the game at halftime, 14-14, with a 2-point conversion run of his own.
Dylan Abernathy caught six passes for 48 yards for the Blue Devils. One of those passes was good for nine yards and a second-quarter touchdown.
Allen Wilfong led the Newton-Conover offense with 123 yards on 23 carries. He scored on a 29-yard run in the first quarter and on a 3-yard run in the second overtime. Allen Shade had 65 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 5-yard run in the second overtime.
Red Devils quarterback Justice Craig completed 6 of 12 passes for 33 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The scoring pass was for 10 yards to Zane Redmond.
Maiden and Newton-Conover are now tied for second place with East Lincoln in the South Fork 2A Conference, all three with 4-2 conference records. North Lincoln clinched the conference championship Friday.
Maiden, 7-3 overall, finishes the regular season next Friday at Lincolnton. Newton-Conover, now 6-4, will be at home versus East Lincoln.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 40, HICKORY 19
HICKORY – With an advantage in size and numbers, Alexander Central High overmatched Hickory much of the night and defeated the Red Tornadoes 40-19 in a Northwestern 3A/4A game held at Frank Barger Stadium Friday night.
The Cougars’ offensive line had little problem creating holes for their runners and finished the night with 477 yards on 50 carries. Three players finished with over 100 yards each, led by Steven Montgomery’s 255. Quarterback Lance Justice had 107 rushing yards and AJ Miller ended up with 101. Alexander Central had 24 first downs and scored seven of the eight times it had the ball.
Host Hickory, which had 21 seniors honored prior to their final regular season home game, put together just 212 of total offense, with nearly half of that occurring after the game was out of reach.
Hickory scored on the game’s initial drive, which took seven minutes to cover 66 yards in 14 plays. Cody Young had 42 of his 76 yards during the dive, with the final coming from the 3-yard for the score. Izzi Wood’s point-after kick hit the upright to keep the score at 6-0.
The Red Tornadoes then ran just nine more plays in the half for five total yards, as the Cougars controlled the line of scrimmage. They went 71 yards in eight plays on their first drive before SMontgomery scored the first of his four touchdowns with 1:38 left in the quarter.
Alexander Central fumbled on its next possession at its own 42, but Hickory was unable to move the ball and punted. Starting at their own 12, the Cougars used up the final 7:34 of the half, running 19 plays. The drive and half ended with a series of miscues for both teams. Alexander Central had a touchdown called back for an illegal blindside block, then converted a fourth-and-17 to the Red Tornadoes’ 6 with 40 seconds left. Two Cougars penalties moved them back to the 23. The half was extended after Hickory was called for pass interference in the end zone. With an untimed down, Daniel Specht kicked a 29-yard field goal to put the Cougars up 10-6 at the half.
Alexander Central followed up the long drive to end the first half with an 11-play drive to start the second. Montgomery’s 22-yard run finished it off to make it 17-6. Hickory ran just four plays in the quarter with the Cougars adding a 22-yard field goal from Specht.
The Cougars went up by 21 after Miller’s 4-yard TD run. Hickory’s glimmer of hope came with 3:38 left after Young took a quick pass from X’zayvion Huitt and weaved for 57 yards for a score to get Hickory within 27-13. But Alexander Central recovered the ensuing onside kick and Montgomery sprinted 50 yards for a touchdown. He later added another for 66.
Hickory’s last hurrah came at the final gun when Tristan Rankin outfought a defender in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown from Huitt.
The win for Alexander Central (7-3 overall, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) created a three-way tie with Hickory (3-7, 3-2) and Freedom (6-4, 3-2) for second behind conference champion Watauga. The Pioneers finished off their regular season with a 48-33 win at Freedom.
The league runner-up receives an automatic bid to the 3A state playoffs. The others wait for their selection as an at-large team.
All three teams play on the road next week. The Cougars visit South Caldwell, while Hickory travels to crosstown rival St. Stephens. Freedom is at rival McDowell.
-Summary provided by Mark Parker, Hickory Daily Record
BANDYS 48, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 00
Lake Norman Charter: 00 00 00 00 – 00
Bandys: 28 06 07 07 – 48
PATTON 36, BUNKER HILL 35 (2 OT)
Bunker Hill: 14 00 00 06 08 07 – 35
Patton: 06 08 00 06 08 08 – 36
DRAUGHN 48, WEST CALDWELL 13
Draughn: 19 15 00 14 – 48
West Caldwell: 00 00 07 06 – 13
HIBRITEN 37, WEST IREDELL 00
Hibriten: 10 21 00 06 – 37
West Iredell: 00 00 00 00 – 00
ST. STEPHENS 29, SOUTH CALDWELL 28
