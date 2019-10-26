BUNKER HILL 17, WEST IREDELL 13
CLAREMONT – The Bears won their fourth straight game to move above .500 for the first time since 2013 on Friday night, scoring all of their points in the first half and holding off a late charge by the Warriors to take over sole possession of second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Bunker Hill improved to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in conference play, while West Iredell dropped to 5-4 and 3-2.
The Bears received the opening kickoff and drove 58 yards in 12 plays, picking up three first downs and scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run from Chadz Stevenson just over six minutes into the contest.
Bunker Hill scored twice more in a first half that lasted less than an hour, with Carson Elder registering a 2-yard TD run with 4:04 left in the second half and Matt Garcia drilling a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the hosts a 17-0 halftime advantage.
West Iredell finally got on the board in the fourth quarter. After forcing Bunker Hill to punt with under six minutes remaining, Eli Kitchens found Kareem Stevenson for a 64-yard catch-and-run that cut the Bears’ lead to 10.
The Warriors again forced the Bears to punt two minutes later, but this time the visitors blocked the punt and Stevenson returned it 50 yards for a score. The ensuing 2-point conversion run failed, leaving Bunker Hill with a 17-13 lead with 3:21 to go.
West Iredell had one last chance to score in the game’s final minute, but three straight incompletions followed by a fourth-down sack by the Bears’ Aaron Bryant allowed Bunker Hill to escape with a four-point victory.
- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
HICKORY 40, SOUTH CALDWELL 30
HUDSON – It was Hickory’s big-play offense against South Caldwell’s ground-it-and-pound-it attack on Friday night and the Red Tornadoes had just enough big plays to prevail.
Hickory is now 3-6 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with victories in three of the last four weeks. South Caldwell fell to 4-5 and 1-3.
The Red Tornadoes won in spite of being outrushed 321-214 and giving up more first downs (19) than they earned (13).
Hickory running back Cody Young had more than his fair share of big plays by gaining 148 yards on 26 carries, including touchdown runs of 1, 48 and 6 yards. The 48-yard run came midway through the third quarter and put the Red Tornadoes in front to stay, 27-24. His 6-yard scoring run secured the outcome with 1:03 remaining in the game.
Zay Huitt made his debut at quarterback for the Red Tornadoes. He picked up 62 yards on seven carries with a 21-yard scoring dash on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Hickory in front 34-24. Huitt was 6-of-11 throwing the football with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His touchdown throws were for 28 yards to Malakei Sumner with just eight seconds remaining in the first half, and for 14 yards to Gage Lackey with less than two minutes gone in the third quarter to give Hickory its first lead at 21-16.
The Red Tornadoes also got a 47-yard punt return from DeAndre Carlton late in the third quarter to set up Huitt’s scoring run.
South Caldwell quarterback Avery Raynor scored three times – all from a yard or less from the goal line – and led the Spartans’ rushing attack with 134 yards on 23 carries. Isaiah Kirby ran for 90 yards on 18 carries and converted three 2-point conversions.
Austin Raynor had the other South Caldwell touchdown on an 8-yard run.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
NORTH LINCOLN 43, NEWTON-CONOVER 7
NEWTON – North Lincoln High took firm control of the South Fork 2A Conference Friday night with a convincing 36-point win over Newton-Conover in a game between the league’s final two unbeatens held at Gurley Stadium.
With the win, the Knights (8-1 overall, 5-0) can claim at least a share of the conference championship next week with a win at home against Lincolnton on Senior Night, or a loss by Newton-Conover at Maiden.
The Red Devils (6-3, 4-1) are still in control of their destiny for the conference’s second automatic bid for the state playoffs. Newton-Conover leads West Lincoln, East Lincoln and Maiden, all of which are 3-2 in the South Fork. A win over Maiden and a loss by East Lincoln next week would give the Red Devils the assurance of the second bid, as they have already defeated West Lincoln. Newton-Conover closes out the season at home in two weeks against East Lincoln.
Friday night’s game featured the return of North Lincoln head coach Nick Bazzle to Newton-Conover for the first time since his departure after the 2011 season following a 13-year tenure that led to three state championship appearances, including the 2008 2AA title.
After surviving a 17-play drive that ended with an interception, the Knights eschewed the ball-control drive and showed their quick-strike capability. They need just four plays to go 75 yards with Ty Williams (13 carries, 165 yards) picking up the last 49 up the middle.
A blocked punt set up Landon Beard’s 31-yard keeper on the next play.
North Lincoln needed just 20 plays to rack up 301 yards in total offense in the first half and run the score to 30-0 heading into the locker room. Jake Soorus (8 carries for 136 yards) took a counter handoff 57 yards for a score and Beard connected with Seth Whitley for 47 yards to make it four touchdowns in four drives. Sam Brady blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety to put the bow on the half.
The Knights did not begin a play inside the Newton-Conover 30-yard line until midway through the third quarter. Williams’ scoring runs from 9 and 10 yards set the running clock in motion for the entire fourth quarter with North Lincoln up 43-0.
The Red Devils avoided a shutout with 5:35 left when Allan Shade (14 carries for 89 yards) punched in from the 1.
- Summary provided by Mark Parker, Hickory Daily Record
MAIDEN 28, EAST LINCOLN 26
East Lincoln: 07 06 00 13 – 26
Maiden: 07 00 06 15 – 28
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 30, ST. STEPHENS 16
St. Stephens: 00 03 07 06 – 16
Alexander Central: 07 00 07 16 – 30
HIBRITEN 48, EAST BURKE 14
East Burke: 00 00 00 14 – 14
Hibriten: 14 21 13 00 – 48
PATTON 27, WEST CALDWELL 15
West Caldwell: 07 08 00 00 – 15
Patton: 00 15 12 00 – 27
WEST LINCOLN 27, BANDYS 17
