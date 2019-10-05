BUNKER HILL 16, FRED T. FOARD 14
NEWTON – The Bears topped the Tigers on a last-second field goal Friday night at Tiger Stadium, spoiling Fred T. Foard’s homecoming in the process.
Bunker Hill improved to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Foard dropped to 1-6 and 1-2.
The first half was a defensive battle, as the only touchdown came on a 5-yard run from the Bears’ Kaden Robinson at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter.
Foard tied things at 7-all on its first possession of the second half, moving the ball 80 yards in 11 plays and scoring on a 27-yard TD run from Corey Siemer.
The teams exchanged big plays in the fourth quarter, with Bunker Hill surging back ahead on a 69-yard TD pass from Carson Elder to Chadz Stevenson with 6:39 remaining. After the Bears’ extra point attempt failed, the Tigers got a 68-yard TD scamper from Siemer on fourth-and-2 to take a 14-13 lead with 4:19 to go.
Bunker Hill answered once again, moving the ball from their own 19-yard line all the way to the Tigers’ goal line. Following a five-yard penalty, the Bears’ Matt Garcia drilled a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give the visitors their second straight road win.
- Summary provided by Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record
NEWTON-CONOVER 36, BANDYS 13
CATAWBA – Newton-Conover exploded after intermission to break open a first-half defensive battle Friday night at Bandys. The Red Devils scored two touchdowns in a 13-second span in the third quarter and won by a 23-point final margin.
The Red Devils remain on top of the South Fork 2A Conference with a record of 4-2 overall and 2-0 in league play. Bandys, the defending conference champs, slips to 3-3 and 0-2.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Newton-Conover took an 8-6 lead at the half without the benefit of a touchdown. The Red Devils sandwiched Addison Hayes field goals of 34 and 23 yards around a safety credited to Brandon Johnson.
Bandys did cross the goal line on a 2-yard Parker DeHart run, but failed to convert on a 2-point rushing attempt.
Allen Wilfong scored two touchdowns in the second half on runs of 18 and 15 yards. Sakarri Morrison intercepted a pitch and returned it untouched 32 yards after Wilfong’s first touchdown scamper. Allan Shade scored on a 1-yard blast for the Red Devils.
DeHart got the Trojans’ other touchdown on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils rushed for 208 yards, paced by Wilfong’s 142 yards on 23 carries. Justice Craig threw for 138 yards on 14-of-19 passing without an interception.
Bandys rushed for 168 yards with Isaiah Gilchrist serving as the Trojans’ leading runner with 44 yards. The Trojans completed one pass for 43 yards.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
HICKORY 23, FREEDOM 22
HICKORY – The Red Tornadoes pushed out to a big lead, then held on at the end to squeak out a one-point win over Freedom in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game Friday night.
After posting an 0-5 record during nonconference play, Hickory has now won two straight to start the conference season. The Red Tornadoes are one of two teams at 2-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A and will look to be the last team to remain unbeaten in the league when they travel next week to Watauga, which is also 2-0.
The win snapped a 10-year drought by Hickory against the Patriots. Freedom (4-3, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) had won seven in a row in the series dating back to a 20-9 defeat by Hickory in Morganton in 2009.
Hickory thoroughly controlled the game in the first half in both time of possession and yardage to build a 20-0 lead. The Red Tornadoes held the ball 15:18 out of 24 minutes in the first half and outgained the Patriots in total yardage 160 to 35.
The tone was set on the first possession on a 14-play, 70-yard drive that was boosted by quarterback Jason Martin, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 72 yards. Cody Young bulled in from the 3-yard line to make it 7-0. After a Freedom punt, Hickory drove 62 yards in nine plays, with Young again scoring the rushing touchdown, this time from the 5.
Young capped the third successive drive for a score when his run from the 2 capped a 50-yard drive.
Freedom lost starting quarterback Jayden Birchfield to an unknown injury with Ty Little taking over the reins of the offensive. The Patriots kept the ball on the ground with Chase Young picking up 45 of the 70 yards needed to score. Mekhi Spates’ run from the 1 got Freedom on the board.
A quick three-and-out set up the Patriots’ second score in quick fashion, as they needed 3:11 to go 65 yards with Cameron Silvers slipping in from the 2.
Ben Boston stopped the Red Tornadoes scoring drought with a 36-yard field goal to increase the Hickory lead to two possession at 23-14.
However, a big kickoff return set Freedom up past midfield before Chase Young broke off the biggest run of the night for either side, a 36-yard scamper for the touchdown. Young also ran the 2-point conversion to get Freedom within 23-22 with 9:32 left.
But that was as close as Freedom could get as Hickory forced a fumble on the next possession. Zzayvion Huitt’s interception in Red Tornadoes territory with 8.1 second left sealed the victory.
- Summary provided by Mark Parker, Hickory Daily Record
ST. STEPHENS 28, MCDOWELL 7
McDowell: 00 00 07 00 – 07
St. Stephens: 14 07 00 07 – 28
HIBRITEN 52, WEST CALDWELL 0
Hibriten: 07 21 21 03 – 52
West Caldwell: 00 00 00 00 – 00
WEST LINCOLN 28, MAIDEN 27
Maiden: 07 07 13 00 – 27
West Lincoln: 14 00 07 07 – 28
WATAUGA 42, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 10
Watauga: 07 15 07 13 – 42
Alexander Central: 00 03 00 07 – 10
