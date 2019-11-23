2A WEST
NO. 2 REIDSVILLE 49, NO. 7 NEWTON-CONOVER 13
Newton-Conover: 07 00 00 06 -- 13
Reidsville: 14 28 07 00 -- 49
2AA WEST
NO. 6 BURNS 52, NO. 3 HIBRITEN 35
LENOIR – Led by tailback Kujuan Pryor, the Bulldogs chewed up over 500 yards on the ground at Hibriten on Friday to defeat the Panthers in a 2AA state playoff second-round game.
Pryor ran for 431 yards on 42 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 7, 36 and 12 yards. The Bulldogs totaled 559 yards – 503 on the ground.
The first quarter ended in a 14-14 tie as Marcus Jones hauled in an 88-yard pass from Daren Perry on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage and Perry scrambled for a 61-yard touchdown run.
But Burns tallied 24 points in the second quarter, 17 of them following three Hibriten turnovers, and led 38-14 at halftime. By intermission Pryor already had 323 rushing yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. Not counting punts or field goals, Burns ran 39 offensive plays to Hibriten’s 14 in the first half.
Both teams scored through the air in the third quarter – Burns on a 42-yard pass from Sweezy to KJ Leslie, and Hibriten on a 19-yard hookup from Perry to Taylib Howell.
Pryor scored his final touchdown in the fourth quarter. Hibriten countered with a 1-yard run by Noah Isbell and a 2-yard pass from Perry to Elijah Suddreth.
Perry led Hibriten rushers with 97 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He also was 12-of-16 passing for 241 yards with an interception and three scoring passes.
Hibriten ends its season with a record of 11-2. Burns moves on to Round 3 with a record of 11-2. The Bulldogs will face second-seeded North Lincoln, which defeated seventh-seeded Pisgah 42-10 on Friday.
- Summary provided by Gary Ogle, Hickory Daily Record
NO. 1 SHELBY 49, NO. 8 MAIDEN 7
Maiden: 07 00 00 00 -- 07
Shelby: 14 07 21 07 -- 49
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.