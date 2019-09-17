HICKORY - Free vision and hearing screening will be offered in downtown Hickory on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Bethlehem Lions Club invites all citizens to take advantage of this free service to check basic eye health and hearing. A Catawba Valley Medical Center team will also be on site partnering with the Lions focusing on diabetes.
Eye problems may be caused by more serious issues such as diabetes which is a major cause of blindness in the United States. The Lions of Bethlehem support efforts to identify and correct vision problems of the visually impaired.
The Lions Club Mobile Screening Unit will be located near the Hickory Farmers Market at 330 Main Ave., NW, in Hickory. The hours of operation for the vision and hearing screening activities will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
