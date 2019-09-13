HICKORY — Free vision and hearing screening will be offered in downtown Hickory on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bethlehem Lions Club invites everyone to take advantage of this free service to check basic eye health and hearing. A Catawba Valley Medical Center team will also be on site partnering with the Lions focusing on diabetes.

Eye problems may be caused by more serious issues such as diabetes which is a major cause of blindness in the U.S. The Lions of Bethlehem support efforts to identify and correct vision problems of the visually impaired.

The Lions Club Mobile Screening Unit will be located near the Hickory Farmers Market at 330 Main Ave. NW in Hickory.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments