HICKORY — People are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon for two training sessions by VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team.
The first session, “Emotional and Behavioral: The Impact of Chronic Medical Illnesses on the Brain” will start at 10 a.m. This evidence-informed training focuses on the often unidentified, under-addressed emotional and behavioral symptoms that can accompany common chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, cardiac disease, lung disease, chronic pain, thyroid disorder and sleep apnea.
The second session, “Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments,” will start at 11 a.m. This course is designed both for the care provider and the care recipient. It strategically looks at alternative treatment/practice modalities and their impact on mental health. Many of the “out of the box” interventions can be incorporated into the life of the individual managing a mental illness and/or their caregiver in effort to create balance, stability and a reduction in stress and its maladaptive impact on function. The approaches are also applicable to preventing crisis or de-escalating from it if encountered. For more information, contact Jeffrey Dula at 828-759-2160 ext. 3346, or at Jeffrey.dula@vayahealth.com.
Contact hours for participants will be available on the day of the training.
These free trainings from VayaHealth are open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. Participants will meet in the upstairs conference room. You may register online at http://hickorync.gov/content/library and click on Library Events and choose “Emotional and Behavioral: The Impact of Chronic Illness” at 10 a.m. and “Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments” at 11 a.m. You may also call the library at 828-304-0500 ext. 7235.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.