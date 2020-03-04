HICKORY - Classic books by Dr. Seuss such as "The Lorax" or "The Cat in the Hat" have been loved by millions of children and adults all over the world.
His works set a new standard in children’s literature, expanding the reader’s imagination through brilliant illustrations, clever rhymes and challenging vocabulary while exploring important social issues.
To honor his legacy one of his most beloved characters is springing off the page and coming to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to meet The Cat in the Hat and other wacky characters from the book as they bring Dr. Seuss’ "The Cat in the Hat" to life in their own special, silly way. This fun, interactive program features live actors, puppets, music, and audience participation.
Make sure to stick around after this fun family program for photos and even more silliness during the meet-and-greet. There will be lots of fun for all!
This program is free and open to the public. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
