HICKORY - Ridgeview Branch Library will host a free rug concert by the La Catrina Quartet. Music lovers of all ages, especially the very youngest, are invited to the concert on Monday, Oct. 28, beginning at 11 a.m.

La Catrina Quartet is comprised of Daniel Vega-Albela, Jorge Martínez-Ríos, Simón Gollo, and Jorge Espinoza. This free rug concert is an opportunity for the very youngest music lovers to hear the quartet in an intimate setting with a chance to meet each member. Children are encouraged to ask questions, move around, listen carefully and participate fully in this musical experience.

This free rug concert at Ridgeview Branch Library is made possible by the Western Piedmont Symphony and the Beaver Family Foundation.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.

