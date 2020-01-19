The 1959 graduating class of Fred T. Foard High School in Newton recently celebrated its 60th anniversary at the Catawba Country Club.
Classmates attending were as follows: In the first row are Edna Leonhardt Hilton, Jackie Ward Franks, Sadie Whitener Ellenburg, Betty Sigmon Verner, Ann Lambert Matthews, Mary Ellen Rhoney Bridges, Patty Rader Burris and Mellie Rudisill Evans.
In the second row are Kathryn Kanupp Crawley, Linda Clay Shuggart, Peggy Cook Townsend, Ellen Gross Reid, Mary Burgess Fulbright, Betty Anthony Hodges and Kay Kirby Rogers.
In the third row are Janice Rudisill Scarborough, Clara Pruitt Glenn, Louis Yount, Jerry Rhoney, Billie Leonhardt, Will Burgin, Kenneth Arrowood, Ronald Craig, David Whisnant, Larry Phillips and Fitzhugh Young.
