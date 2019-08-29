The sixth case of rabies has been confirmed in Catawba County this year, according to a county release.
A fox captured by Catawba County Animal Services on Monday in Maiden was determined to have rabies following testing at the N.C. Public Health Laboratory, according to the release.
Animal Services was alerted to the fox after a resident reported the fox bit a dog.
The dog had been previously vaccinated for rabies and was given a booster, according to the release.
Residents who encounter animals that may have been exposed to rabies should call Animal Services at 828-464-7686.
Dilated pupils, foaming at the mouth, trembling, aggressiveness and restlessness are some of the symptoms of rabies, according to the release.
Pet owners are also advised to make sure their animals are current on their vaccinations.
