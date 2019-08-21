HICKORY — The HPS Education Foundation’s Back-to-School Benefit Bash, organized for all adult community members 21 and older, is sponsored by two strong supporters of Hickory Public Schools.
The Benefit Bash, scheduled for Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m. at Market on Main is sponsored by The Custom Design Group, LLC; and Pedie and Kerri King.
The Custom Design Group, LLC, a provider of customizable products from athletic gear to corporate wear, has been a supporter of Hickory Public Schools for several years. Owners, Rich and Kristen Stober, along with the Pedie and Kerri King, have been solid supporters of Hickory High programs, including the athletics. The Kings are also owners of King Suzuki of Hickory. Pedie King is a 1992 graduate of Hickory High.
The Back-To-School Benefit Bash will be held at the lower-level of Market on Main. Guests may park on the lower parking area (across the street) or park on the top level and take the stairs to the celebration venue.
According to the foundation’s executive director, Sandi Fotheringham, the dress is casual. “We will see golf shirts and summer dresses as we celebrate the end of the season and the start of school,” said Fotheringham. “It’s a great night for adults to enjoy a relaxing evening with fellow educators, neighbors, area business contacts, and community friends.”
The menu includes heavy hors d’oeuvres featuring a slider bar of treats with beef, pulled pork and grilled chicken, potato and pasta salads, fruit and pub chips with assorted desserts, all prepared by chefs John Duke and Ruben Cazares. A cash bar will be available with an apple martini as the signature drink for the evening for $5; and the non-alcoholic apple martins are free to all in attendance.
In addition to a 50-50 raffle and a DJ providing music for dancing, the evening will feature a silent auction, hosted by Novelty Joe’s. Some of the offerings during the auction include: custom framed autographed photos of Hank Aaron, Mean Joe Greene, John Elway, Brett Favre, Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, Willie Mays, Bo Jackson, Dan Marino, Dale Jr.; custom prints of Rat Pack, RG III, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, and legends tribute: Michael Jordan and Dean Smith, Duke’s Coach K and Bobby Knight at West Point, Mohammed Ali, Michael Jordan, Cam Newton, and Cowboys Stadium panoramic. Jewelry will also be available. Novelty Joe’s offers special trips during the auction including: eight days in Tuscany or Bali, Cocoa Beach / Kennedy Space Center Experience, and Broadway shows including dinner with the cast and back-stage access!
Tickets are available for (21 and older) for $35 for one or $60 for two.
To purchase tickets: visit EventBrite.com and type in Hickory Education Foundation-Back to School Bash 2019; or visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hickory-education-foundation-back-to-school-bash-2019-tickets-57066775261?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
People can also call Fotheringham to purchase tickets: 828-320-9429.