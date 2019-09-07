HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center was recently the recipient of a grant from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The grant provided funding for a sign commemorating that the Lucas Mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places. The commemorative sign has been installed at the Lucas Mansion driveway entrance.

The Lucas Mansion was entered on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior in December 1982 and is the only National Register of Historic Places site in Alexander County. According to the NC Department of Cultural Resources Division of Archives and History certificate, the National Register is a list of properties “significant in American history, architecture, archeology, and culture. Properties listed thereon deserve to be preserved by their owners as a part of the cultural heritage of our nation.”

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments