HICKORY — Churches and any religious group in the Catawba Valley are being asked to participate in the fifth annual Foster Care Sunday on May 17. This event will emphasize the need for more foster parents throughout the county.
Foster Care Sunday is sponsored by Family Builders of Catawba Valley, the foster and adoption unit of Catawba County Social Services, which currently has over 320 children experiencing foster care. There is an urgent need for more foster parents, who provide a temporary, loving home for these children until they can reunite with their parents, be placed with guardians, or be adopted.
Churches, even if they are only meeting online, may participate in this outreach event by placing a notice in their church bulletin, making an announcement during church services, or by other means of their choice. Speakers, including active foster parents, can be arranged for church services as available if requested.
Family Builders can provide the following information to churches wishing to participate: detailed information regarding the need for more foster parents; written material such as rack cards, church bulletin inserts, flyers, etc.; announcement examples; and Christian videos about the need for foster and adoptive families.
Pastors and other church leaders who are interested in this effort are encouraged to contact Megan Burns, Foster/Adoptive Parent Recruiter and Trainer. She may be reached at mburns@catawbacountync.gov or by calling 828-695-4553. Additional information about the fostering process may be found at http://www.fostercatawba.com.
“If one family in every Catawba County church would become a foster family, we would not have a shortage of foster homes,” Burns said. Foster parents must undergo a background check and attend training. “Our social workers are always available to respond to the needs and questions of foster parents,” she said. “We hope that church members in our county will prayerfully consider becoming foster parents.”
