Former N.C. Rep. Mark Hollo is running to represent Catawba and Alexander counties in the N.C. Senate in 2020.
Hollo, a Republican and Conover resident, made the announcement via press release.
Hollo will be running to succeed Sen. Andy Wells, who announced his plans to run for lieutenant governor earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Wells reiterated his intent to run for lieutenant governor, adding that he is the only candidate from west of Interstate 77 running in the Republican primary for that office.
Hollo ran against Wells in the 2018 Republican primary for the Senate seat, finishing second.
Filing for the 2020 elections runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20. The primary will be held March 3.
Hollo, a former physician assistant in Taylorsville, previously served in the N.C. House of Representatives from 2005-06 and 2011-14.
Hollo represented Alexander County and Hickory during his first stint in the House.
Later in his tenure, his district changed and Hollo represented Alexander and Yadkin counties, as well as a portion of Wilkes County.
In his campaign announcement, Hollo identified some of the key issues of his campaign, which included lowering taxes, making health care more affordable and supporting gun rights.
“I am ready to bring my experience and conservative values to provide strong leadership for the citizens of Alexander and Catawba counties as we enter the next decade,” Hollo said via the release.
