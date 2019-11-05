A former teacher and coach from Fred T. Foard High School will serve an active prison term following his conviction for sexual offenses involving students, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Jeb Stuart Bass, 30, of Newton, was given a prison sentence of 32 to 58 months after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of performing a sex act with a student during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The offenses occurred from July 2015 to December 2015 with a then 15-year-old student, and in September 2016 with a then 17-year-old student. Investigation into the crimes began in May 2017 after the administration of the school received reports of inappropriate conduct between Bass and students, according to the release.
Nathaniel J. Poovey, Superior Court Judge from Catawba County, imposed the prison term for the defendant along with a suspended sentence of 10 to 21 months with 60 months of supervised probation upon his release from prison.
Bass is to have no contact with the two female victims, and he will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years. He will serve the prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, according to the release.
Russ Boger investigated the case for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and Assistant District Attorney Scott Lippert handled prosecution for the state. The Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County also assisted with the case.
