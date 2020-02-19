Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said he feels confident that the Catawba Valley will see 2-4 inches of snow later this week.
“There are some discrepancies in the models but Caldwell, Alexander, Catawba and Burke counties could see anywhere between 2-4 inches of snow,” Powell said. “It all depends on how much moisture will move into the area.”
Snow, or a rain and snow mix in some areas, will begin mid-to-late Thursday morning in the Catawba Valley. Powell said a sleet mix can’t be ruled out for some locations, which will cut snow totals.
“The moisture will move out of the area by 7 or 8 p.m. on Thursday evening,” Powell said. “With temperatures in the upper 20s Thursday night, black ice and roads refreezing will be an issue for Friday morning travel.”
Powell added that he would not be surprised to see schools release early on Thursday, and delay or close on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.