HICKORY — The Foothills Nonprofit Collaborative will host a meeting from 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 5 at the Catawba Valley Community College Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
The collaborative is a monthly forum where participants can contribute and learn nonprofit management techniques, fund development methodology and best practices. It is open to all nonprofit leaders including executive directors, board of directors, development directors and other nonprofit professionals. There is no cost to attend.
This month’s topic for discussion will be holiday giving campaigns. The collaborative meets monthly and alternates between Catawba Valley Community College and Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton. To RSVP, email: doug@corconsulting.biz
The facilitator, Doug Hartjes, is a certified fundraising executive (CFRE) and is a past president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Charlotte Chapter. He is the founder and president of COR Consulting, a firm that helps organizations with enhancing fundraising and donor strategies, strategic planning and major giving campaigns. Hartjes has spent the last 17 years of his career in nonprofit leadership and has served in varied roles in the nonprofit sector including chief executive officer, chief development officer, board member/chair, mentor, volunteer and consultant.
For more information about the Foothills Nonprofit Collaborative or about COR Consulting, go to www.corconsulting.biz .
