NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls tennis team breezed through the regular season, finishing 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The top-seeded Tigers again dominated in the first round of the 2A dual state playoffs, defeating fellow No. 1 seed South Point 6-1 on Wednesday evening to earn another home contest in the second round next Tuesday.
“I think it’s big that we just don’t have to travel,” Foard coach Shawn Miller said of remaining at home for Round 2. “It doesn’t mess up our day, we get to play here. We get decent crowd support when we’re here, we appreciate that obviously and it just sticks with our routine better, so I’d much rather play here than away.”
Foard (15-0) won five of the six singles matchups, led by sophomore Alexis Wolgemuth’s 6-0, 6-0 victory over Brooke Cox at No. 1 singles. Wolgemuth improved to 15-0 in singles this fall, winning every game in a match for the 10th time.
“She’s just a great kid, she just plays in the moment,” said Miller of Wolgemuth’s success. “She never gets too high, she never gets too low. She just enjoys the sport and I think that is as important as anything.”
Tigers junior Claire Boger added a 6-3, 7-5 win over Dezi Kauer at No. 2 singles to move to 14-1 on the year. Senior teammate Hannah Cummings also improved to 14-1 after beating Holland Leonhardt 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Foard junior Adia Livert knocked off Anna Spurrier in a hard-fought match at No. 4 singles, winning 7-6, (7-2), 6-1. Like Wolgemuth, she is undefeated in singles action, as she currently sports a 14-0 mark.
The Tigers’ final singles win came at No. 5 singles, where senior Maddie Gee earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Grace Nehring. Gee upped her record to 11-3 on the season.
The only win for the Red Raiders (11-3) came at No. 6 singles, where Emily Koehler beat Foard senior Tori Lutz by a 6-3, 6-4 score. However, the Tigers bounced back with an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles as Wolgemuth and Cummings defeated Cox and Kauer to move to 12-0 as a team this season.
The remaining two doubles matches were not completed due to darkness, but the outcomes would not have mattered anyway. Courtesy of its 6-1 win, Foard advanced to face second-seeded Lake Norman Charter (10-3) next Tuesday after the Knights beat top-seeded Owen (9-6) 5-1 on the road Wednesday.
“I thought we played well as a team with a little bit of adversity with the wind, it was a little tricky,” said Miller. “But we hit the ball well, we won the close match (at No. 4 singles), so I’m pretty pleased.”
Five of Foard’s players now turn their attention to the 2A West Regional individual tournament, which begins Friday at 1 p.m. at Shelby High School and continues on Saturday. Boger will compete in the singles bracket, while the teams of Wolgemuth and Cummings and Gee and Lutz will participate in the doubles bracket.
“I really hope we can get a good draw, that’s what it really comes down to. I think we can do well if we can get through Friday and get good draws,” said Miller of the individual regionals. “The big thing is just compete and just play the best we can. If we win, it’s great. If not, sometimes that’s out of our control.”
