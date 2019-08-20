NEWTON — Fred T. Foard’s spikers were lying in wait for Maiden on Tuesday and ambushed the Blue Devils in straight sets, 25-13, 25-3 and 25-14.
“Overall, we came in with a little more intensity. We know what kind of team Maiden is. They’ve been a pretty good team for so many years,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “They (Maiden) were very excited to play. I thought our team chemistry — we came together as a team and they did really well.”
The win gives Foard a 2-0 record early in the season while Maiden slips to 1-1.
Maiden coach Marsha Davis was impressed with the Tigers and openly honest about what she saw from her own team.
“They’re a great team, a great team,” Davis said. “But we made a lot of mistakes.”
The first set was tied early at 1 each and 2-2 before Foard ran off four straight points with Dara Shaffer putting the ball in play for the Tigers.
With the difference between the two teams still at four points, 8-4, things suddenly came together for Foard with Michelle Thao at the service line. Thao’s serve ran off eight straight, including an ace, back-to-back kills by Megan Dorsey, a block by Martina Foster and another kill by Jamianne Foster.
Jamianne Foster finished off the first set with another kill for the final of 25-13. Perhaps the most telling part of the first set was that Maiden only scored four points off of its own serve.
“Well, they’re great defensive players, so its kind of hard to do that,” Davis said about the Blue Devils’ inability to put Foard at a disadvantage on the serve.
Maiden managed but three points in the second set, none off of service points.
“Our serve receive is something we work a lot on in practice and we talk about ball control. But we can’t run a good offense if we don’t have good serve receive,” Lombardi said. “We were really strong with Megan, Dara, and Michelle back there passing. Makenzie (Sutton) and Macy (Ward) did a good job stepping in and doing what they are supposed to do.”
Haley Johnston’s service turn really got the Tigers rolling in the second set. Foard was up 1-0 when she took the ball and ahead 11-1 when she finally gave it up. Johnston’s turn included three aces, two kills by Dorsey and a big block by Sarah Lingle.
Thao and Martina Foster took over control of the net later on in the second set with Shaffer serving a six-point run that made the score 21-2.
“After that first set, we started to realize where our hitters were and who we needed to look at,” Lombardi said. “They did a good job of picking up the hitters and being an option every time on offense.”
The final set was the strongest of the night for Maiden, which led 1-0 on a kill by Savannah Lail, 4-3 on an ace by Sarah Wicker and 5-4 on a kill by Anna White. The Blue Devils were still in it and down just 15-10 after a nice block by Wicker.
“Their attitude they went on the court with,” Davis said about the difference in her team in the third set. “They went out there to get better, not just to get by.”
But as they had done most of the night, the Tigers put together another strong run with Sierra Ward leading the charge at the net with a kill and a block to put the night into the win column for Foard.
“I really liked our team intensity and coming together,” Lombardi said, and noted her squad has to avoid playing as six individuals on the court. “Whatever we do from here on out, we’ve got to play as a team and play together.”
Davis said her message to her team following the loss was fairly direct and simple.
“Mainly for us to work on our defense because we’ve got to improve,” Davis said.
Both teams are taking road trips to the north on Thursday, Foard to South Caldwell and Maiden to Alexander Central.