The Fred T. Foard wrestling team completed the 2019-20 dual portion of its season with a 59-9 victory over Croatan in the 2A state championship match on Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. The Tigers won 12 of 14 weight classes to easily outpace the Cougars. Foard recorded six pins, two technical falls and a major decision as it finished the season with a 47-0 record. Braden Wharton, the Tigers’ 138-pound grappler, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A tournament after pinning Croatan’s Anthony Marello in 2:35 in the title match. The Cougars finished the season with a record of 26-4. Look for the full story from Saturday’s 2A dual state title match in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.