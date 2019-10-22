NEWTON — Those who thought the Fred T. Foard volleyball team might be looking ahead to the state playoffs and primed for an upset on Tuesday in the conference tournament were sorely mistaken. In fact, they were just flat-out wrong. Having rolled unbeaten through the regular season Northern Foothills 2A Conference schedule, the top-seeded Lady Tigers blasted visiting East Burke in straight sets in the conference tournament semifinals, 25-12, 25-11 and 25-13.
“What I’ve been telling them with the conference tournament is it’s exciting,” said Foard coach Meredith Lombardi. “We get to play the conference teams, but this is kind of like the ‘pre’ before the playoffs. So, whatever we’re doing now has got to carry over to our first playoff game which is on Saturday. So, this is getting us ready for our run at the state playoffs.”
On Tuesday evening in front of the hometown fans, the Lady Tigers looked like they were ready to make their playoff trek a memorable one.
Fourth-seeded East Burke matched the regular season conference champions point for point in the early part of the opening set and led 5-3 after Erica Clontz scored a kill for the Cavaliers. But Jamianne Foster tied a knot in the scoreboard at 7s with a slam of her own and Michelle Thao showed a deft touch from the back row to give Foard the lead for good in the first set.
The Lady Tigers then went on an eight-point run capped by a Thao kill to take complete control at 18-8. Sarah Lingle delivered that set’s lone ace to make the score 21-10 on the way to a 25-12 decision.
In set two, the Lady Tigers' Sierra Ward was the dominant force at the net in the early going. She delivered the first six Foard points on four crushing kills and two well-placed tips as the Lady Tigers claimed a quick 6-3 advantage.
“I think with her (Ward) it was like that second or third point in that ballgame she just smashed it. That would get anyone pumped up,” said Lombardi, unable to subdue a smile at the recollection. “I think that was really like, ‘All right, let’s go — got our momentum going.’ She did really well being an option, demanding the ball.”
Unofficially, Ward had eight kills for the Lady Tigers in the second set as they never trailed, were never tied and won by 14 points.
Likewise, in the third set, Foard claimed the first point on a block by Lingle and never looked back. Martina Foster delivered the final four points of the match on two blocks and two tips, but overall six different Lady Tigers made scoring plays at the net of one kind or another in the third set.
“All the way around, we have hitters that are able to do something with the ball,” Lombardi said. “That’s what makes us a strong program — anyone can hit the ball. We’re not just focused on one person.”
In three games versus East Burke this season, Foard has won nine of 10 sets. The Lady Tigers, now winners of four straight games, are 25-1. East Burke is 16-7.
Foard will play second-seeded Patton (19-5), which defeated third-seeded West Iredell in five sets on Tuesday, for the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament championship on Wednesday at Foard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.