The Fred T. football team held its second fall practice on Friday morning. According to head coach Ryan Gettys, senior running back Corey Siemer will again be a major part of the Tigers’ offense after being one of the top rushers in the state a year ago, although he’s still working his way back from a recent ankle injury. Senior Will Frye will play quarterback, while senior Daniel Lackey and junior Justin Simpkins are listed as wide receivers and defensive backs. Gettys has also been impressed by the offensive line, which he expects to be anchored by junior center Carson Butts.
Look for a full 2019 Foard football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Additionally, check out upcoming editions of the HDR for more photos from local high school football practices.