MAIDEN — The Maiden football team took what the St. Stephens defense gave it Friday night — and took and took and took some more. The Blue Devils’ sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes threw for 329 yards and five touchdown passes in a 41-14 nonconference win over St. Stephens.
Maiden improved to 3-1 with the victory. The Indians are now 1-2.
“They (St. Stephens) were determined they were going to stop the run. The passing game was there and Ethan did a great job of hooking up with the receivers who ran great routes,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said. “And the offensive line did a heck of a job protecting him. We got a lot of open receivers.”
None more so, or more often, than senior Dylan Abernethy, who did everything but sell tickets and popcorn for the Blue Devils against the Indians. Abernethy caught nine passes, including two for touchdowns and came within a yard of a third TD reception, for a total of 194 yards.
In addition, the Blue Devils’ triple threat also picked off a St. Stephens pass and returned it 45 yards. But perhaps Abernethy’s most scintillating play came with a little over three minutes remaining in the first half when he retreated back to his own 20-yard line to catch a punt, circled, broke to his left and up his own sideline for an 80-yard touchdown return and his third six-point play of the game.
That made the score 34-0 in favor of the Blue Devils and essentially put the game out of reach for St. Stephens.
“He’s an unbelievable player, but he’s an even better kid,” Byrne said of Abernethy. “He’s the leader of this team. I can’t say enough about what a great kid he is. He’s just the full package. He’s a great receiver, he’s a great defensive back, he’s a great returner. He’s dangerous.”
Abernethy wasn’t the only one who burned the Indians’ defense. Brennan James torched the Indians for a 100-yard receiving night as well with six catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns of 40, 27 and 40 yards.
“Brennan James showed tonight that he’s another dangerous weapon people are going to have to cover,” Byrne said. “I’m just proud of this group as a whole.”
Maiden won the coin toss and elected to take the opening kickoff. The Blue Devils then proceeded to march 70 yards in 10 plays in 3:33 to the end zone. The score came on a 15-yard strike from Rhodes to Abernethy.
“Very important,” Byrne said of the opening scoring drive. “With this new play clock our play calling has been limited. Last week we didn’t execute on the first drive and tonight we did.”
After the Maiden defense allowed just two yards on St. Stephens’ opening possession, the Blue Devils only needed two plays to reach the end zone a second time. This time it was James hauling in a 40-yard scoring pass from Rhodes with the first quarter barely half over.
Before the quarter did end, Rhodes connected with Abernethy for a 43-yard score.
“It was a crazy day, man,” Rhodes said. “We were driving down the field. We were just having a field day out there. Everybody had a good game. Dylan did good, Brennan did good. The offensive line blocked great.”
The next Maiden touchdown didn’t come until the 5:42 mark of the second quarter. The 27-yard pass from Rhodes to James made the score 27-0. Then came Abernethy’s big punt return and the Blue Devils owned a five-score advantage.
Meanwhile, the Maiden defense was completely shutting down the St. Stephens offense — the Indians didn’t collect a first down until 3:06 was left in the first half. The Indians crossed the goal line on 17-yard pass from Connor Williams to Zach Lee with just under a minute remaining before intermission.
But St. Stephens didn’t quit. While outgained by their hosts 263 yards to 78 in the first half, the Indians came out in the second half and scored the only points of the third quarter on a quarterback sneak by Williams.
Maiden answered that in the final quarter on a 40-yard connection between Rhodes and James.
The second half was a draw in scoring as well as yardage gained.
“The first half we played great and that’s what we just talked to them about,” Byrne said. “We’ve got to play for four quarters. We came out flat and I’ll take the blame for that. But they held the ball too. They started throwing it around and we couldn’t really stop them.”
Williams finished with 162 yards and completed 18 of 27 passes. Teammate Zak McLauchlin was the game’s leading rusher with 63 yards and Lee went over the century mark receiving with 12 catches for 115 yards.
Maiden is off next week and then will open its league season on Sept. 27 with a home date against Bandys. St. Stephens will host Foard next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.