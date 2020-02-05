The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Catawba, Alexander, Iredell and Burke counties beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday and lasting all day.

Scotty Powell of the Carolina Weather Group said Hickory, Morganton, Taylorsville and surrounding areas will almost certainly experience flooding.

“Those areas will see anywhere between 3-6 inches of rain,” Powell said. He continued that the rain will pick up again early Thursday morning, along with the chance of scattered thunderstorms.

“From 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, the rain will be heavy and steady with more chances of scattered thunderstorms,” Powell said. Damaging winds could also be an issue for the area Thursday evening.

“Wind gusts could be between 20-30 mph, but the main issue for people to look out for is downed trees and other damage since the ground is so saturated,” Powell said. “Thursday will be a day when people will need to pay attention to the weather conditions and plan accordingly.”

