HICKORY - This Friday at noon, the First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature Cathy A. Cook, who has a diverse writing background.
Between her first full-time job as a newspaper reporter and the present day, Cook has written numerous news articles, devotionals, sermons, and grants for nonprofit organizations. The March program will take place in the upstairs conference room. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public.
Cook has had three books published and they reflect her love for different genres of writing. "Once Upon A Speech" (Kendall-Hunt, 2010) is a public speaking textbook in workbook format. "The 11-Fingered Jesus" (Amethyst Fire, 2019) is a Southern novel. "The Beagle and his Boy"(Amethyst Fire, 2018) is a memoir, the true story of a three-legged beagle, a boy in a blue wheelchair, and the woman who loves and grieves for them both.
The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program is available. Authors representing children, young adult, and adult literature are encouraged to apply. To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.