HICKORY - On Friday, Nov. 1, at noon, the First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature lifelong educator and author Patricia Middleton.
The November program will take place in the upstairs conference room. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public.
Middleton is the author of two children’s picture books. Her writings have also appeared in Sophie Woman’s Magazine. Middleton has a Master’s Degree in Education and has been an educator in the Hickory area for 35 years. She is a child advocate who is dedicated to bringing families together for quality time and sharing.
Middleton’s first picture book, "Given Strength," is a whimsical tale set on a farm where the animals lead the reader on a surprising journey of discovery and problem solving.
Her next picture book, "What Shall We Give Him," is available in both English and Spanish. It is a fictional tale of gift giving and discovering the true meaning of Christmas. Both books were illustrated by Adele J. McCarty.
The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program is available. Authors representing children, young adult, and adult literature are encouraged to apply. To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
