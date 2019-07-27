Hickory firefighters had an audience when they conducted a rescue rope training exercise at the Hickory Museum of Art on Friday.
SALT Block summer campers ventured outside to see what it takes to rescue someone using a basket lift and rope.
“He has to hold on tight!” one camper observed as he watched the firefighters practice rescuing each other from the roof of the Hickory Museum of Art.
Firefighter Alex Smith was more than happy to explain to the children what was going on and how science and math play a key role in a rescue mission.
“So guys, when the basket is up and down, this is called a vertical. We can also do a horizontal, which means the basket would be laying this way,” Smith said, showing the children that horizontal means side-to-side. “Most of the time when we do a horizontal, somebody is really hurt and I may be using equipment to breathe for them if they can’t breathe on their own.”
A vertical basket technique would be used if a person isn’t seriously injured, Smith added.
Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said the Hickory Fire Department has conducted these exercises on many buildings across Hickory including Catawba Valley Community College, the Lenoir-Rhyne University press box and the First Plaza Building.
Reporter Emily Willis contributed to this article.