A resident of the Town of Catawba faces drug charges, after a search of his home revealed nearly 6 ounces of methamphetamine and 10 guns, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
Mark Eury, 49, of Catawba was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of selling controlled substances, the release stated.
Eury was issued a $45,000 secured bond. The drugs and firearms were seized, the release said.
Eury was arrested Wednesday after investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division and the Longview Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence on Oxford School Road in Catawba.
Sheriff Don Brown reminded citizens, in the release, that they can report narcotics violations anonymously at (828) 466-2847.
