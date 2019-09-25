UPDATE: This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. click here.
A dustbin on the roof of HSM Solutions Foam and Wood Fabrication at 3050 Main Ave NW has caught fire.
Long View Fire Department, Hickory Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Mountain View Fire Department, Grace Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and Catawba County EMS are all on the scene.
As of 12:45 p.m., it is unknown if there are any injuries or if the fire is extinguished.
The Hickory Daily Record has a reporter and photographer on the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
