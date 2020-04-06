Michael Charles tried to work through his cough. He took a few days off and came back to work. Eventually, his fever and respiratory symptoms sent him to the doctor. They sent him into quarantine.
But the small company he works for couldn’t afford to pay him short-term disability while he was self-isolating at his home in Conover. Instead, Charles applied for unemployment due to COVID-19.
He is one of the thousands who’ve applied across the state since N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper relaxed unemployment requirements on March 17.
Charles is also one of many who found the process cumbersome, he said.
“It’s just a frustrating part that I’m supposed to be on medical leave taking it easy and I have to fight for unemployment,” Charles said.
Applying was no easy task. Applications for unemployment benefits must be done online or over the phone. But people who dial in for aid are put on hold for a short time, and then disconnected because there are so many callers, Charles said.
Online, the website to file for unemployment has been nearly impossible to access, he said. Through each step of the application, he got error messages and had to refresh the page or go back a step and try again. “I had to take hours to do what could take minutes,” Charles said.
Once he was done, he got an email saying he had a message on the website. He’s been unable to access it again. When he tries to log in, he gets error messages or it simply never loads. Even when he gets up early to log in when there’s less web traffic, he still gets error messages moving through the site, he said.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security recommends people call if they have questions but no one answers, Charles said.
“My frustration is you can’t talk to anyone so they tell you to go online — you can’t go online,” Charles said. “I’m in limbo. Any time you’re in limbo it just delays any check you’re going to receive.”
Whitney Lail, a bartender at Kickback Jack’s in Hickory, found herself in the same position, jobless after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurant dining rooms closed on March 17.
“At first I thought it would only be for two weeks so I was like, ‘Oh OK, that’s not so bad,’” Lail said. “Then people were saying it could be a lot longer. At that point, I was freaking out.”
Without the promise of work for an unknown amount of time, she decided to apply for unemployment to bring some money in for her and her child. But the website was overloaded with people applying.
About 5,000 people applied in the first day and a half after Cooper announced people could apply for unemployment due to COVID-19. Cooper also announced that restaurant dining rooms would close on March 16.
Between that Monday and Thursday morning, over 17,000 applied. By March 26, nearly 200,000 people had applied for unemployment, nearly all due to COVID-19.
As of Friday, at least 370,000 people have applied, according to a press release from NCDES. Before COVID-19, NCDES got about 3,000 claims a week.
For Lail to apply, she had to wake up at 4 a.m. It still took her over an hour to slog through the website, constantly refreshing and resetting the page.
She was approved for a few hundred dollars a week but could get $600 more a week from the federal government, according to the NCDES website. It’s enough to carry her and her daughter through along with her savings, but if restaurants stay closed too long, Lail said she would consider getting another job temporarily.
Jessica Adams works in the kitchen at Five Guys burger chain in Hickory. When restaurant dining rooms closed, her hours were cut and her schedule was moved around. For a while, she thought she could make her family finances work by picking up extra shifts. But business changed and people were ordered to stay home. Adams is considering unemployment. “I didn’t want to have to do that because I know their servers are overloaded right now,” Adams said.
But she has a daughter with disabilities and her husband was recently diagnosed with a degenerative disease. Her family needs money to lead their lives, Adams said. She has savings, but unemployment and $600 a week would help.
Charles thinks the $600 a week promised by the federal government will draw more people to apply for unemployment. “It’s more than most people make and they wonder why the system crashed,” Charles said.
In response to the overload of claims and calls, the NCDES office upgraded the website servers in the first week, NCDES Public Information Officer Larry Parker said. The office is also hiring 50 people to take phone calls and process applications and adding 100 additional staff members from the Division of Workforce Solutions Career Centers, according to a press release on Friday.
NCDES is also contracting with a 200-person call center to take calls, adding computer servers, doubling printing and mail capacity and buying 500 new computers for NCDES employees to process claims.
With those steps, the office will have more than 850 people working to process claims, the release said.
Charles said the hardest part of the process is the lack of communication from state and local leaders. Finding any information about the glitches and errors takes time. To find a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper, Charles had to search his Facebook page.
While he has a computer he can use any time to find answers, others don’t, he said. He feels fortunate to be able to figure it out but said he thinks government leaders should be helping those who can’t.
Charles said the unemployment money may become too much work to be worth it, as he goes back to work next week. “If it becomes too much of a hassle I’ll just call it lost money,” he said. “Maybe that’s what they want. I just imagine the people who are out of work for five or six weeks — are they going to get money?”
Once someone makes a claim it takes at least 14 days to get a paycheck out. The state sent out at least $10 million in unemployment claims related to COVID-19 so far, according to the NCDES press release.
To apply for unemployment, visit des.nc.gov.
