NEWTON — Foothills Folk Art Festival organizers announced support from Catawba Valley Community College as the festival’s 2019 presenting sponsor.
The juried festival, which will feature close to 100 local and regional folk artists, is a partnership between Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) and Hickory Museum of Art (HMA). Festival hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in downtown Newton. The festival was recognized as Special Event of the Year by the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center and as Hickory Daily Record’s Festival of the Year for Catawba County in 2018.
“Art inspires and entertains, but it’s also a tremendous economic driver for our region,” Garrett D. Hinshaw, CVCC president, said. “Creative enterprises are engines of growth, providing jobs, tourism and a creative workforce. The Foothills Folk Art Festival embodies all of those, and CVCC is honored to take a leading role as a presenting sponsor.”
“Catawba Valley Community College has been a valued supporter of the Foothills Folk Art Festival since its inception in 2016, and we couldn’t be happier to have them as our presenting sponsor this year,” Shannon Johnson, Newton Main Street Program manager, said. “Their sponsorship aligns with the festival’s mission to celebrate and support contemporary folk art locally and regionally, while maximizing the benefits for artists and downtown Newton both economically and culturally.”
“Catawba Valley Community College has been such an important partner in so many areas of Hickory Museum of Art’s strategic plan,” Jon Carfagno, HMA executive director, said. “Their belief in the importance of creativity and the mindsets it encompasses is reflected in all that they contribute to our region’s growth, development, and sustainability. We are so honored by their sponsorship of the Foothills Folk Art Festival and join our collaborators from Downtown Newton Development Association in thanking them for their generous support of this important event.”
Admission to the Foothills Folk Art Festival is free. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of folk art directly from the artists. In addition, there will be artist demonstrations, live music, food vendors, a beer garden, and other special activities.
Festival volunteer committees are now being formed to organize everything from parking and signs to children’s art and food. To volunteer, contact Shannon Johnson at 828-695-4360 or sjohnson@newtonnc.gov.