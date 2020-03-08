SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team began a three-game weekend series with Catawba on Friday, snapping the Indians’ 15-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory over the country’s fourth-ranked Division II squad. The contest was played at the Indians’ Newman Park.
Xander Ferlenda drove in the last three runs for L-R (12-8, 4-3 South Atlantic Conference), all with two outs. His RBI single in the top of the third inning plated Bryce Stober, while he hit a 3-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run home run in the fifth.
John Grigg slowed down Catawba (15-3, 6-1) on the mound, pitching seven innings of two-run (one earned), five-hit ball for the Bears. Joshua Lanham threw the eighth inning, while Ben Friebel pitched a hitless ninth for his fifth save of the season.
Chipper McGinnis’ RBI groundout in the second got the scoring started for L-R following back-to-back hits from Will Jones and Mike McHugh. Manny Montes made his second straight start for the Bears and drew two walks.
The win gave L-R three consecutive SAC victories entering Saturday’s doubleheader. The Bears host Lake Erie for a twin bill on Monday beginning at 3 p.m. before playing a single game against the Storm on Tuesday at the same time.
