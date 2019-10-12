republicans

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Shown (from left) are Clay Neill, director of membership; Dan Wallace, treasurer; Mitch Walker, vice chair; Richard Thompson, chair; Brian Kelly, secretary; Glenn Roseman, director of programs and publicity; and Jeff Lominac, director of special events.

HICKORY - The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men has recently been granted a charter by the North Carolina Federation of Republican Men.

The federation works to increase the effectiveness of the Catawba County Republican Party in the cause of good government by supporting and contributing to the aims and objectives of the Catawba County Republican Party. Active and informed participation in the political process is encouraged.

The group meets the second Thursday of each month. For more information contact Richard Thompson, chair, at rthompson2444@charter.net.

