A residential fire in Newton that left one dead Sunday was categorized Monday as accidental.

The fire was caused by discarded smoking material, according to Alex Frick, public information officer for the City of Newton.

The name of the deceased person was not released pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday, Frick said. He did confirm that victim is an 88-year-old woman.

The Newton Fire Department was dispatched to the residential structure fire at 509 West 9th Street early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the City of Newton.

The fire was under control at 1:25 a.m. Firefighters remained on the scene until nearly 5 a.m. to extinguish the fire and perform the initial investigation, according to the release

During a search of the residence, search crews discovered the remains of one occupant, according to the release.

Frick said the resident lived alone.

