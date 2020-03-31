Scilla Longfellow’s family makes an effort to help. She and her husband Mark volunteer with charities, feed the homeless and teach their daughters to help where they can.
Even in a time when people are confined to their homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Longfellow and her family found a way to help.
As a thank you to the many health-care workers putting themselves at risk every day at work, the Longfellows fed at least 200 workers at Frye Regional Medical Center Tuesday evening.
“I just wanted to let our health-care workers know people are thinking of them,” Longfellow said. “We’re just trying to help.”
Longfellow, who moved to Hickory about 10 months ago, said some of her friends and neighbors are in the medical field and work at the hospital. She’s heard their stories about what working through the coronavirus pandemic is like and wanted to thank them and the hundreds more who are working, she said.
“I recognize that they’re putting themselves at risk, and I feel bad,” Longfellow said.
Longfellow called local restaurants to find out who would be willing to help and landed on Cafe Rule. The restaurant agreed to put together a catering menu at a fair price.
Lowes Foods offered to provide cookies for the meal. “It was actually really cool to see Cafe Rule and Lowes just come together and help,” Longfellow said.
Longfellow and her daughters, Roubaix, 3, and Raleigh, 18 months, are also drawing pictures and writing thank-you notes to put on the cars of nurses and doctors at the hospital, Longfellow said.
She hopes their act of kindness convinces others to help where they can, as well. “We want to encourage others to do the same,” Longfellow said. “Financially they might be more reluctant to do so but they can do other things, like donate blood.”
