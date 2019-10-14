CONOVER - Family Builders of Catawba Valley and Fostering Hope Catawba invites anyone interested in serving children experiencing foster care to attend a free fall recruitment festival and trunk-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-4 p.m.The event will be held at Tri-City Baptist Church, 1409 N.C. 16, Conover.
Participants will be able to learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent, how to get involved with Fostering Hope Catawba to serve local children experiencing foster care, listen to a guest speaker about fostering/adoption, talk with experienced foster/adoptive parents, and hear from a variety of agencies that serve children in thisl area. Fall festival activities will include door prizes, a trunk-or-treat, costume contest, bounce houses, free drinks and popcorn, Dipperz Mini donut food truck, and more.
For more information about the event, contact Megan Burns at Family Builders of Catawba Valley at 828-695-4553 or email mburns@catawbacountync.gov.
