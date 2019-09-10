HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will hold its annual fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 11, with all proceeds benefiting the center and its ongoing efforts to provide arts and cultural opportunities for all ages.
The Fall Arts Gala will feature live music by the Todd Wright Jazz Quartet, dancing, a silent auction filled with items from regional artists and local businesses, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a cash wine bar.
The gala will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County). Tickets are $25 each or $40 for two. Call 828-632-6966 or email karen@hiddenitearts.org .
On the Net: www.hiddenitearts.org.
