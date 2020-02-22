HICKORY — World Day of Prayer takes place on the first Friday in March each year.
Locally, the World Day of Prayer ecumenical worship service will be held at 7 p.m. March 6 at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church at 1763 Highland Ave. NE, Hickory.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Rhonda Floyd, pastor of Whosoever Will Full Gospel Church on U.S. 70 in Hickory. Refreshments will be served, and child care will be provided.
The 2020 World Day of Prayer program is titled “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk,” and was prepared by the World Day of Prayer Committee of Zimbabwe. The program is based on Jesus’ encounter with a person who, although positioned for healing, had not acted upon the opportunities given (John 5:2-9a). Jesus asked, “Do you want to be made well?” We are all faced with this life-changing question.
In the United States, World Day of Prayer is sponsored and supported by Church Women United, an ecumenical movement working to bring about peace and justice.
Women from more than 15 area churches are involved in the preparation for this worship service. The churches represented include Amazing Grace Lutheran, Bethlehem Lutheran, Christ Lutheran, Exodus Missionary Outreach, First Baptist, First United Methodist, Hartzell Memorial UMC, Highland UMC, Mount Olive Lutheran, Peace United Church of Christ, Philadelphia Lutheran, St. Aloysius Catholic, St. Andrew’s Lutheran and St. Joseph Catholic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.